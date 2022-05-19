Person killed after being hit by train near downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed in a head on collision in Austin. According to ATCEMS, the head on collision happened in the 1653-2327 block of northbound Mopac expressway. ATCEMS tweeted about the accident around 5:59 a.m., telling drivers to expect delays and traffic in the area. One person...
AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead following a shooting in south Austin Monday evening. Austin police said at 8:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at an LA Fitness parking lot at 1824 W Slaughter Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim...
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and four were injured, including a child, in a two-vehicle head-on crash in South Austin Saturday. ATCEMS responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dee Gabriel Collins Road. One person, an adult, was pronounced dead at the...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Austin on Saturday. Police were called to Club Lobos just before 4 a.m., near Interstate 35 and East Rundberg Lane. A man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was taken...
AUSTIN, Texas - The search continues for Kaitlin Armstrong, the Austin-area cyclist accused of shooting and killing of Moriah Wilson. U.S. Marshals issued a wanted poster last week and asked for anyone with information about her whereabouts or her vehicle to call 1-800-336-0102. Last week, the Austin Police Department issued...
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are asking for the public's help investigating multiple animal cruelty cases. Police said an unknown person abandoned four golden retrievers in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake over the last few months. The dogs were malnourished and were suffering from mange. Abandoning an...
TEXAS - A high school agriculture teacher from just outside of Houston is missing, and the search for him includes Central Texas. It's every family's worst nightmare, for a loved one to go missing. For the family of Craig L. Kettler, that nightmare is reality. "The ultimate goal is that...
A traffic accident in East Austin led to a fatality (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a crash Thursday in East Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at about 3:55 p.m. in the 9000 block of Johnny Morris Road [...]
In 2021, there were 25,199 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas resulting in 1,029 fatalities. A DWI can cost drivers up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of driver’s license. Drunk driving often results in collisions that can be deadly. Every 8 hours and 31...
AUSTIN, Texas - This January’s graduating cadet class was the first to feel the shakeup at the Austin Police Department Training Academy, in light of the city’s Reimagining Public Safety initiative following racial justice protests two years ago. On Monday, Austin City Council’s Public Safety Committee got an...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Two 18-year-olds were taken into custody following a pursuit in Fayette County Monday morning. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, around 8:37 a.m., an investigator was on I-10 near Flatonia when he saw a car in the median, which appeared to have just wrecked. The...
LAKEWAY, Texas - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who has been abandoning dogs in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake in Lakeway over the last few months. According to the Lakeway Police Department, four golden retrievers have been abandoned over the last...
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s been almost two years since the 2020 social justice protests and confrontations with Austin police. At the end of the month, the statute of limitations to file assault charges expires. As the clock wind downs, with individuals linked to the investigation, the Grand Jury review of the actions by police was expanded to include Chief Joseph Chacon and former Chief Brian Manley.
One San Antonio hospital recently ranked among the top five best hospitals in Texas and in the top 250 hospitals in the U.S. Methodist Hospital in San Antonio earned the highest ranking for Coronary Intervention, beating Houston and Austin hospitals to land the No. 1 spot in that category in Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a rising star in gravel and mountain bike cycling in an East Austin home as Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34. Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, was found shot dead in an Austin apartment on May 11. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) says a 10-year-old girl that had been reported missing Saturday has been found safe. SAPD put out a call around 1:13 p.m. May 21 asking for the public's help in finding 10-year-old Haley Nevaeh Preciado, who had been last seen in the 100 block of Albert Street in northwest San Antonio.
ROUND ROCK, Texas - State troopers were parked outside of St. David’s hospital Thursday. Inside the Round Rock ER, Brandon Marshall was recovering from the gun shots fired by a trooper and four APD officers. His injuries, according to his family, could have and should have been avoided. "I'm...
Comments / 1