Austin, TX

Person killed after being hit by train near downtown Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a train near...

One person killed following head on collision on Mopac in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed in a head on collision in Austin. According to ATCEMS, the head on collision happened in the 1653-2327 block of northbound Mopac expressway. ATCEMS tweeted about the accident around 5:59 a.m., telling drivers to expect delays and traffic in the area. One person...
1 dead following shooting in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead following a shooting in south Austin Monday evening. Austin police said at 8:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at an LA Fitness parking lot at 1824 W Slaughter Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim...
1 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle head-on crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and four were injured, including a child, in a two-vehicle head-on crash in South Austin Saturday. ATCEMS responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dee Gabriel Collins Road. One person, an adult, was pronounced dead at the...
Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Austin on Saturday. Police were called to Club Lobos just before 4 a.m., near Interstate 35 and East Rundberg Lane. A man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was taken...
Lakeway police investigating multiple animal cruelty cases

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are asking for the public's help investigating multiple animal cruelty cases. Police said an unknown person abandoned four golden retrievers in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake over the last few months. The dogs were malnourished and were suffering from mange. Abandoning an...
Organization heads to Central Texas in hopes of finding missing man

TEXAS - A high school agriculture teacher from just outside of Houston is missing, and the search for him includes Central Texas. It's every family's worst nightmare, for a loved one to go missing. For the family of Craig L. Kettler, that nightmare is reality. "The ultimate goal is that...
New training classes coming to APD Training Academy

AUSTIN, Texas - This January’s graduating cadet class was the first to feel the shakeup at the Austin Police Department Training Academy, in light of the city’s Reimagining Public Safety initiative following racial justice protests two years ago. On Monday, Austin City Council’s Public Safety Committee got an...
2 teens in custody following pursuit in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Two 18-year-olds were taken into custody following a pursuit in Fayette County Monday morning. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, around 8:37 a.m., an investigator was on I-10 near Flatonia when he saw a car in the median, which appeared to have just wrecked. The...
Search for suspect abandoning golden retrievers in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who has been abandoning dogs in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake in Lakeway over the last few months. According to the Lakeway Police Department, four golden retrievers have been abandoned over the last...
APD's police chief, former chief now part of grand jury review into police actions during May 2020 protests

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s been almost two years since the 2020 social justice protests and confrontations with Austin police. At the end of the month, the statute of limitations to file assault charges expires. As the clock wind downs, with individuals linked to the investigation, the Grand Jury review of the actions by police was expanded to include Chief Joseph Chacon and former Chief Brian Manley.
Missing San Antonio girl found safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) says a 10-year-old girl that had been reported missing Saturday has been found safe. SAPD put out a call around 1:13 p.m. May 21 asking for the public's help in finding 10-year-old Haley Nevaeh Preciado, who had been last seen in the 100 block of Albert Street in northwest San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

