ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

New Business Opening in New Brighton this Weekend

beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New Brighton, Pa.) Another new business will be opening in New Brighton this weekend the...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Events

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages in the month of May. Adults are welcome to join the Literary Classics Book Club on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. This month’s pick is 1984 by George Orwell which is available from the library system.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend. Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more. Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show. If you missed this one,...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brighton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Real estate transactions for week of May 23, 2022

Cleath Holdings L.P. sold property at 2858 Cherry St. to Rohlyn Investments LLC for $125,000. Joseph Krzyzanowski sold property at 555 Clifton Road to Adam White and Elizabeth Opat for $369,000. NVR Inc. sold property at 2428 Demare Drive to Cory Scott and Amanda Meshanski Ingram for $502,705. David Wertz...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: Patriot Home Care Is Looking For Personable Caretakers

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “When you talk to them, they like what they do. They like taking care of people and that’s why they stay.”. The “they” in that quote, from Kelly Cope of Patriot Home Care, are the caregivers and independent living assistants who work with their patients in the Patriot Home Care program. Cope joined Matt Drzik on the May 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss the ins and outs of the assisted independent living programs that Patriot Home Care offers.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food truck festival benefits Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company

It was good eats for a good cause Saturday afternoon in Lower Burrell. A food truck festival attracted a sun-baked crowd with a variety of delicacies, capable of satisfying anyone’s tastes, and a percentage of the sales benefited Lower Burrell Fire Company No. 3. The weather might have been...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum Farm Market returns with new vendors, old favorites

Fresh eggs, just-picked produce and homemade raisin bread will help fill the parking lot at First United Presbyterian Church of Tarentum when its farm market returns for the season June 8. At least three new vendors will join the fray, along with the annual offerings that include fried potato pancakes...
TARENTUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Accessories#Jewelry#Clothing#The Mila Jai Boutique
butlerradio.com

3rd Annual Butler Rib and Music Fest

Friday: 4pm-10pm • Saturday: noon-10pm • Sunday: noon-10pm • Monday: noon-6pm Join us for the 3rd Annual Butler Rib & Music Fest!. Enjoy award-winning BBQ, top-notch bands and the Kid’s Zone all weekend!. The event is rain or shine – there is a huge pavilion where...
MUSIC
wtae.com

Fire breaks out in home in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene after fire broke out inside a house in Greensburg. The fire was reported a little before 3 a.m. Monday at a house on the 600 block of Stanton Street. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said there were no injuries. The state...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Events set to remember life, celebrate work of longtime New Kensington-Arnold art teacher

Two upcoming events will honor the life and celebrate the work of a former New Kensington-Arnold art teacher while helping to create opportunities for future artists. The New Kensington Art Center, 950 Fifth Ave., will host the Andrea Dorwart Memorial Art Show from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The event coincides with this year’s second Fridays on Fifth, which is being held on the fourth Friday of each month through September.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Door-to-door solicitor suspected in Whitehall theft

Whitehall police said they are searching for a door-to-door solicitor suspected in a home theft in the borough. Police said the male suspect, estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old, was offering Saturday to do yard work at homes near Our Lady of Hope — St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Greenridge Drive.
WHITEHALL, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Structure Fire Shuts Down U.S. 322 in Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A structure fire has shut down a portion of U.S. Route 322 in the Shippenville area. The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at a single story home just east of the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and State Route 208. Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department,...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tips to lower your utility bills this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the temperatures rise, so too can your utility bills. However, there are ways you can keep costs down throughout the summer months.First, use your dishwasher. While it does use electricity, it saves energy and water. When drying the dishes, air dry them to reduce your dishwasher's energy use by up to 50 percent. Next, ditch the thermostat and use a fan. A fan uses ten percent of the energy that a central air conditioner does. Switching to smarter lightbulbs can help, too. LED bulbs use 75 percent less energy than regular lighting. Be sure to use cold water when washing your clothes. 90 percent of electricity when washing a load goes toward heating the water, according to Consumer Reports. Finally, check your air ducts. Holes, clogs, and leaks can lose around 20 percent of the HVAC's efficiency.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

New, state-of-the-art medical center coming to Homewood

DR. JEROME GLOSTER, CEO of Primary Care Health Services Inc. The organization is constructing a new medical center to replace the Alma Illery Medical Center in Homewood. Eden Hall Foundation leads with $2 million grant towards new center. Come the fall of 2024, Homewood will be “home” to a new,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 tractor-trailers sought after theft of 210 gallons of diesel fuel in Indiana County

State police are searching for two tractor-trailers seen stopping at an Indiana County gas station where 210 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen. The rigs were seen next to fuel pumps shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Krevetski’s Convenience Store on Route 56 in East Wheatfield. The trucks remained at the pumps for several minutes before departing toward Route 22.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

DEP to get input on proposed mine expansion in Westmoreland, Fayette

State environmental regulators will receive input Wednesday from Donegal area residents who may be affected by the expansion of a coal mine along the Westmoreland-Fayette border. The Department of Environmental Protection will hold a virtual informal conference at 6 p.m. May 25 on a request from LCT Energy LP to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy