People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A call came into central dispatch at 6:13am Friday to report a fire at a local boat dock on Norris Lake. Capt. Daniel Lawson with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service told WLAF that the fire damaged one houseboat and a portion of the dock at Whitman Hollow Marina early on Friday morning. Lawson said the fire was contained thanks to quick work of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service and firefighters with the Caryville and La Follette Fire Departments.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO