ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire

By David Sikes
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to a house fire at 202 Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. A caller to 911 reported flames...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 7

zonker
4d ago

I'm glad nobody was hurt. Maybe if they weren't so set on driving the homeless out of the public's consciousness, and precious sight...they wouldn't desperately need to find anything, anywhere to hole up in. I'm aware that my comment might offend those with delicate sensibilities...but if it will make them feel any better, I'd feel the same way if it were them, who were unfortunate enough, to be homeless.

Reply
5
Related
wvlt.tv

KFD: Body discovered in Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was found dead following a fire at an apartment complex in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. At 8:04 a.m. Sunday, Knox County 911 received a call concerning a possible fire at 2931 Edgewood Avenue at Woodview Apartments. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from a downstairs apartment, Wilbanks said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

APD: Knoxville man arrested after shooting at Alcoa Highway motel

ALCOA, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was arrested after shooting and killing one person, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Michael Anthony Huerta of Knoxville was charged with criminal homicide, APD said. APD and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to a call at the M Star Hotel on Alcoa...
ALCOA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Tennessee#Firefighters#Kfd
wvlt.tv

Police: Knoxville man charged after man dies from gunshot wound

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a man died from a shooting Friday night, an investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Knoxville man, according to the city’s spokesperson Emily Assenmacher. On May 20, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department responded to a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Friday morning fire at Whitman Hollow Marina under investigation

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A call came into central dispatch at 6:13am Friday to report a fire at a local boat dock on Norris Lake. Capt. Daniel Lawson with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service told WLAF that the fire damaged one houseboat and a portion of the dock at Whitman Hollow Marina early on Friday morning. Lawson said the fire was contained thanks to quick work of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service and firefighters with the Caryville and La Follette Fire Departments.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Man killed trying to protect woman

A man who tried to protect a woman from her abusive boyfriend as the couple argued was instead killed at a North Knoxville apartment complex early Friday morning. John Mack, 24, died several hours after he was shot in the head by Roshaun Smith, who was also apparently injured in the altercation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County officer update in the 4 p.m.

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Escaped inmate found in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An escaped inmate has been located after escaping from a facility in Knox County Sunday afternoon. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday afternoon they were looking for an escaped inmate. Phillip Doane, 29, escaped from the facility on Maloneyville Road around 4 p.m. KCSO reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday that […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Police: JC man beats person with golf club at downtown park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man Sunday after officers responded to a panic alarm from the Atlantic Ale House, according to a release from the department (JCPD). When police arrived, they learned that a man, identified as George Standberry, of Johnson City, had hit another man in the abdomen with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WTVCFOX

HCSO Responds to submerged car at Possum Creek Boat Ramp

Hamilton County, TN — According to a release from the Hamilton County sheriff's office a person is dead after their car was found submerged in water. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the Possum Creek Boat Ramp in the 1900 block of Lee Highway last night around 8 o' clock.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Appalachian Unsolved: Who killed the coiffure king?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone knew where to go if you wanted to look pretty in Knoxville. You made an appointment with Mr. Joseph. And on the last night of Joseph Weir's life in November 1983, someone else knew where to go to get money -- fast. Attackers targeted the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown makes the top 5 for most overpriced homes

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rocky Top motel torn down after temporarily closing for coding violations

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Blue Haven Motel in Rocky Top was torn down after the owners didn’t want to pay to have the building brought up to code. The motel temporarily closed in March after not having running water and smoke detectors in some rooms. Officials also found feces and other unsanitary living conditions in rooms.
ROCKY TOP, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy