Unite on what matters most: the Holy Spirt, God's Word

“Father, make them one as we are one,” Jesus prayed on the last night before He was sentenced to death on false allegations. Jesus knew the end was near and, on that night, beckoned heaven to bring unity to His followers.

Scripture says that the prayers of a righteous man accomplish much, and there is none more righteous than Jesus. Yet, that prayer still waits for fulfillment.

Within hours of that prayer, one student would take money to turn Jesus into the authorities, one would curse a middle school girl denouncing his ever meeting Jesus, and others would run into the night in every direction. On the next day, when Jesus was at His worst, there was only one nearby.

Today, the church has splintered into thousands of pieces over everything, from arguing the cup’s contents are literal blood, to sexual identity, to paint colors on the wall.

I recently talked to someone who mentioned a college offers half-off tuition for their own denomination’s kids to attend. I told them that that was a much more legitimate reason to switch churches than the jokes I’m used to hearing.

I get indignant when I hear people say they don’t like the music, the new preacher or don’t feel they are being fed. Instead, why don’t we get ready with the passion to finish the mission Jesus gave us?

I’ve spoken to too many people red-faced over abortion, gender confusion, their rights, our brand, politics, gas prices, platform decoration, song choice and how money is spent. I want to be someone who finds fulfillment in the prayer of Christ. What will it take to unify about what matters most and not get so worked up about the secondary mess?

I believe that the issues above are important; they are just not of the highest importance.

After Jesus was resurrected, there were two things He spoke about continuously — being filled with the Spirit and telling the world the good news.

Let’s keep the secondary stuff at a distance so we can shine bright in a dark, hopeless world looking for the good news we have. People need to know that there is peace, but it only comes through a God who made them for joy, loves them to death, and is ready to fill their lives with the empowerment to endure to the end of all things. Jesus came to show us how to live and then to take our place so that we can live free. He was bound to the cross so we could be free of all other bondages.

If you believe in one God who is supreme over everything, sent His Son to die for us and is willing to fill us with His very Spirit, let’s agree on that and set aside everything else. There are too many in darkness, too many hurting and scared, too many ready to quit for us to hold to anything else.

Today, if you believe in the Spirit and the Word of God, let’s make that our unifying foundation and build a house together, so the world has a refuge from destruction. The body that God wants to be built is filled with people from every background, nation and personality.

Are we preaching our narrow-minded gospels or are we creating room for those not like us?

The house Jesus is building is where real life begins, and it is for all of us. So, that’s what I want to spend my life talking about — the good news of the hope of Jesus.

In fact, if you will agree with me on the foundation, I’ll let you choose the wall colors.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com .