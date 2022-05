BEULAH — A preliminary examination for an Elberta man charged with murder after three family members were found dead in their shared home in 2020 has been postponed. The court hearing for Robert Michael Freebold was scheduled to take place on May 23 in Benzie County's 85th District Court. However, defense attorney Anthony Cicchelli told Judge John Mead he did not have all of the transcripts from previous examinations.

