Agriculture

3 Big Things Today, May 19, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat and corn futures were lower in overnight trading after the head of the United Nations said he was in contact with several countries including Russia about restoring grain shipments from Ukraine. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he’s been in contact with Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Agriculture Online

Wheat regains ground as weather in focus; soybeans hit new four-week high

PARIS/MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose on Monday, recovering after a three-day slide, as attention turned back to the impact of drought ahead of weekly U.S. crop data. Chicago corn futures were higher as the market also awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Crop...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 20-21 cents, corn rises 3-4 cents, soybeans 2-4 cents higher

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 20 to 21 cents per bushel * Wheat rises after falling late last week, as the market continues to find support from tight global supplies and dry conditions in the United States and Europe as the winter wheat harvest nears. * Russian wheat export prices climbed last week, even as the country's exports continued to slow due to seasonal factors, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. * Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, with an aim to increase the volume to 3 million tonnes per month, the director general of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $11.89 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14-1/4 cents at $12.67 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $12.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures inch higher overnight as analysts await a weekly planting progress update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers attempt to make up lost ground from cool, wet conditions early in the season. * Benchmark CBOT July corn has been trading just above its 50-day moving average for the last three sessions. * CBOT July corn was last up 3-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans trade both sides of even overnight after reaching a one-month high as tight U.S. stockpiles underpin trade, while global edible oil exports remain uncertain from top producer Indonesia. * The most-active July soybean contract climbed to $17.20 a bushel overnight, its highest level since April 22. * Analysts await a planting progress update from the USDA after the market close. * U.S. exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Egypt during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Indonesia allowed the resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but industry players said shipments by the top exporter would be slow to restart amid domestic prioritization, while Malaysia expects to take advantage of its rival's absence in the global market. * COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 2 cents at $17.07-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rises on bargain buying, pull corn higher; soy weak

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, snapping a three session losing streak on a round of bargain buying as traders waited for the latest assessment about crop health. "It is just a bounce back from the bashing it took last week," said Tom Fritz, commodity...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise after three straight down sessions

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, breaking a streak of three straight losing sessions on a round of bargain-buying as tight global supplies and concerns about crop development in the United States and Europe remain in focus, traders said. * But the gains were kept in check as high prices for wheat have limited export demand for U.S. supplies. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat rose 1 percentage point to 28% as of May 22 as drought persists in two-thirds of U.S. production areas as the crop nears maturity. * The most-actively traded Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract rose 21-1/4 cents to settle at $11.90 a bushel, rising above its 10-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 24-3/4 cents at $12.77-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures gained 23 cents to $13.02 a bushel. * A USDA report on Monday morning showed that export inspections of wheat fell to 309,501 tonnes in the week ended May 19 from 348,937 tonnes in the prior week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat firms ahead of USDA conditions report; pulls corn higher

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, snapping a three-session losing streak on a round of bargain buying as traders waited for the latest assessment about crop health. "It is just a bounce back from the bashing it took last week," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
#Ethanol#Food Shortages#Soybean Oil#Wheat#The United Nations#Un#European Union#Russian#Ukrainian
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
