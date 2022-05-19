U.S. sues casino mogul Steve Wynn

With two newly elected Utica School Board members getting ready to take their seats on the district's board of education, a new opening has suddenly popped up. Anthony LaPolla has confirmed to WIBX 950 that he resigned from his seat on the Utica School Board effective today. While LaPolla, who is of no relation to outgoing Utica BOE President Lou LaPolla, did confirm his resignation to WIBX he said he ''would prefer not to comment'' when asked why he was stepping aside. He also did not reply to further questions when asked if his resignation had anything to do with his change of address.

UTICA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO