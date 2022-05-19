ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Historic deal sees US women’s national soccer team get equal pay with the men

By Jed Leather
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AloL_0fjMdwka00

The US women's national soccer team has reached an equal pay deal with the US Soccer Federation after years of battling the gender wage gap.

US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said: "This is a truly historic moment.

“These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” she said in a statement.

According to an official announcement, US Soccer is set to become “the first Federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money”.

The agreements, which are good through 2028, also guarantee that men and women are paid the same appearance fees and game bonuses.

They will also be paid an equal portion of what US Soccer makes from its sponsorship deals and other revenue.

Additional benefits will include child care, parental leave, equal access to quality venues and playing surfaces and more.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
newschain

School closes after boy loses finger ‘fleeing bullies’

A school has closed “on health and safety grounds” after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger “fleeing bullies”. Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school on Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, his mother said. It later had to be amputated.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer Federation#Fifa World Cup#The Us Soccer Federation#Us Soccer
newschain

Remembering the Barcelona Bears, 50 years after their finest hour

Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of Rangers’ only major European triumph to date after they defeated Dynamo Moscow 3-2 in the Cup Winners’ Cup final in Camp Nou. The heroes of that triumph became known as the Barcelona Bears.Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the careers of the 11 men who made history under manager Willie Waddell.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Mani Dieseruvwe nets play-off extra-time winner as Grimsby comeback to advance

Mani Dieseruvwe’s goal deep into extra-time clinched Grimsby a 2-1 comeback win at Notts County in their National League play-off eliminator. Late substitute Dieseruvwe bundled the ball in at the far post in the 119th minute after team-mate Gavan Holohan’s equaliser six minutes into second-half added-time had cancelled out Ruben Rodrigues’ second-half penalty for Notts.
SOCCER
newschain

Stuart Pearce steps down from his coaching role at West Ham

West Ham have confirmed first-team coach Stuart Pearce has stepped down from his role at the Premier League club. Pearce returned to West Ham to work alongside manager David Moyes in August 2020 having had a previous spell on their coaching staff during the 2017-18 season. A club statement read:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Joe Biden to outline countries joining new Asia trade pact

US President Joe Biden has promised “concrete benefits” for the people of the Indo-Pacific region from a new trade pact he was set to launch during his tour of Asia. Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, Mr Biden said the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework would also increase US cooperation with other nations in the region.
POTUS
newschain

What next for Man City after winning fourth Premier League title in five years?

Manchester City are celebrating their fourth Premier League title in five seasons. Here, the PA news agency looks at how the club will hope to stay ahead of the pack. Undoubtedly so. City may have been taken to the wire this season by Liverpool but, while the Merseysiders will hope to regroup and challenge again, they already seem well ahead of the rest of the competition. City failed to land their top transfer target in Harry Kane last summer but still went on to clock up 93 points and score 99 goals. Having already announced the signing of Erling Haaland for next season, there will be an expectation they can better those figures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hibernian sign 37-year-old Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall

Hibernian have announced the signing of Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on a two-year contract. The 37-year-old, who has won 47 caps for the national team, will join the Easter Road club upon expiry of his deal with QPR at the end of next month. Marshall will vie for the gloves...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy