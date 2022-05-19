Historic deal sees US women’s national soccer team get equal pay with the men

The US women's national soccer team has reached an equal pay deal with the US Soccer Federation after years of battling the gender wage gap.

US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said: "This is a truly historic moment.

“These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” she said in a statement.

According to an official announcement, US Soccer is set to become “the first Federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money”.

The agreements, which are good through 2028, also guarantee that men and women are paid the same appearance fees and game bonuses.

They will also be paid an equal portion of what US Soccer makes from its sponsorship deals and other revenue.

Additional benefits will include child care, parental leave, equal access to quality venues and playing surfaces and more.