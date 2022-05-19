Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures rise along with storm chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For today, we may not be done with rain just yet with data showing some isolated showers still being possible for the afternoon. I think at this point we would be looking at a little more than drizzle but data continues to show enough moisture falling to be measurable.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The rain chance and clouds sticking around will likely keep us in the mid-70s for highs today. I have Pittsburgh hitting 77 for today's high. Morning temperatures are near 50. There is also a chance for fog this morning as we continue to see cold air being lifted and pushed north. Fog may become fairly thick just ahead of sunrise at 6:01 a.m.

KDKA Weather Center

The heat arrives on Friday behind a warm front that slides through during the morning hours. A broken line of storms and rain will be possible as the front slides through. You should expect there to be a chance of rain from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. Temperatures soar after that with highs expected to be in the upper 80s.

I have to admit that I am being stubborn in keeping our highs in the 90s and there really looks to be no good reason to keep the city out of the 90s on Friday when it comes to the forecast.

KDKA Weather Center

Humidity levels will be fairly low for such hot weather. The afternoon is looking dry. There is going to be a deep flow of heat and moisture from the southwest through the afternoon too. It would also be the earliest we have hit the 90-degree mark in more than a quarter-century.

Soils are saturated and we expect more rain first thing in the morning. I just think there are too many things working against us to see us hit the 90s.

I will say that if we hit the 90s on Friday, the likelihood of doing it on Saturday goes up to like 70 percent.

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!