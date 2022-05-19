CDC seeing uptick in unexplained cases of hepatitis in young children

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Another health concern has emerged this week.

The number of unexplained cases of hepatitis is rising among children in the United States.

The CDC said it's investigating 180 cases in 36 states, including Pennsylvania.

Most of the children affected are younger than 5.

Investigators say there may not be a single cause for the cases but more than half of the children tested positive for a virus that is most commonly linked to respiratory symptoms and upset stomachs.