Foxtrot Opens 20th Location

Foxtrot opened in the heart of Wrigleyville on Wednesday, May 18th, marking the brand’s 20th store location (14th in Chicago)! Located at 3649 N. Clark St., Foxtrot joins the Gallagher Way district outside of Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field.

Foxtrot is bringing its signature all-day café experience with seasonal summer dishes, a full coffee bar, and a wide assortment of wine and craft beer, plus a selection of pantry staples, locally sourced goods and grab-and-go offerings. With this opening, Foxtrot debuts its new summer menu including fresh housemade salads, dips and snacks to enjoy on the patio all summer long. Menu highlights include: couscous chopped salad, smoked trout dip, baked feta and roasted tomato, hummus topped with harissa marinated short rib. Guests can enjoy coffee, bites and wine or beer by the glass on Foxtrot’s patio facing the Gallagher Way park or opt for 5-minute pickup and 30-minute delivery via the Foxtrot App.

In celebration of opening, Foxtrot is hosting a week of specials and giveaways. Simply download the Foxtrot App to unlock access to the following freebies:

Opening Day Cubs Tickets Giveaway – Wednesday May 18th: To celebrate Opening Day, Foxtrot is offering the chance to win free Cubs tickets to Saturday’s game! Plus, free custom merch perfect for game day! It’ll be a party at the store all day with a DJ, balloons, drinks on the patio and more leading up to the Cubs game.

Foxtrot Freebies – Thursday, May 19th & Friday May 20th: Pay in the app and receive free Foxtrot Gummies* plus a Chicago magnet and foam fingers*

Family Day – Saturday, May 21st: Gather the whole family to celebrate opening with a live face painter, Cornhole on the patio, and a visit from Clark—the Cubs mascot.

*while supplies last

Foxtrot Wrigleyville opened on May 18th at 8am and will be open daily starting at 6am moving forward. See store hours below:

Sunday-Thursday: 6am-10pm

Friday & Saturday: 6am-11pm

Foxtrot Wrigleyville marks the brand’s 14th Chicago location and 20th overall. Foxtrot recently debuted at Tribune Tower in April 2022 and is slated to open another store in Willis Tower in June 2022. The brand will continue expansion in new and existing markets this year including Austin, D.C. and Dallas.

Photo: Official