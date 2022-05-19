Officials: Wind will play very important role as fire continues in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Temperature and wind speed could play a very important role as firefighters battle the Mesquite Heat Fire, which burns in Taylor County for a third day after already destroying at least 5 thousand acres.

KTAB and KRBC are at the command post at Hwy 277 and FM 1235, where firefighters have been coming and going overnight, filling up with water then going back out to try and keep the fire from spreading any further.

Wednesday night, the fire jumped over Highway 277, moving closer toward the town of Buffalo Gap.

Officials say it hasn’t reached town but it did cause a lot of devastation to the outlying area.

Homes, farms, structures, and even venues are likely a total loss.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for most of the area. Click here for an up-to-date list of evacuations.

The Texas A&M Forest Service last updated the status of the Mesquite Heat Fire Wednesday night, saying it has burned an estimated 5,000 acres and was only 5% contained.

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

