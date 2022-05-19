ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Officials: Wind will play very important role as fire continues in Taylor County

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqIzZ_0fjMd3jE00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Temperature and wind speed could play a very important role as firefighters battle the Mesquite Heat Fire, which burns in Taylor County for a third day after already destroying at least 5 thousand acres.

KTAB and KRBC are at the command post at Hwy 277 and FM 1235, where firefighters have been coming and going overnight, filling up with water then going back out to try and keep the fire from spreading any further.

Wednesday night, the fire jumped over Highway 277, moving closer toward the town of Buffalo Gap.

GALLERY: Mesquite Heat Fire grows along Taylor County

Officials say it hasn’t reached town but it did cause a lot of devastation to the outlying area.

Homes, farms, structures, and even venues are likely a total loss.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for most of the area. Click here for an up-to-date list of evacuations.

The Texas A&M Forest Service last updated the status of the Mesquite Heat Fire Wednesday night, saying it has burned an estimated 5,000 acres and was only 5% contained.

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to provide updates throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Taylor County lifts mandatory orders of evacuation caused by the Mesquite Heat fire

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mandatory evacuation orders from Taylor County were lifted Saturday night, after they were first set in place Wednesday due to the Mesquite Heat fire burning south of Abilene. Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls issued a declaration of disaster for the entirety of the county Wednesday when the Mesquite Heat fire […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
KEAN 105

Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Department is in Need of Volunteers

The Mesquite Heat Fire showed the entire Big Country (and state) how much we need (and value) volunteer firefighters. Well, our area volunteer fire departments aren't looking for just firefighters, they're looking for volunteers, period. One of those fire departments happens to be the Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Department, which...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo Gap, TX
Local
Texas Sports
County
Taylor County, TX
State
Texas State
Taylor County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Additional evacuation orders rescinded in Taylor County after Mesquite Heat Fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Additional evacuation orders have been rescinded in connection to the Mesquite Heat Fire in south Taylor County. Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls issued an official order partially rescinding evacuations for the following areas Friday afternoon: OPEN– Buffalo Gap– Country Place South to FM 89– Buffalo Gap West on Hwy 277– Hillside […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

What Days Am I Permitted to Water My Lawn in Abilene?

Regardless of location, you can water between 12 am and 10 am as well as 6 pm and Midnight. Odd Number Addresses: You can water Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Even Number Addresses: You can water Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. *Others: You can water Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. * Denotes industrial,...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Day#The Mesquite Heat Fire#Krbc
brownwoodnews.com

City of Brownwood announces Memorial Day schedule

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday May 30th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday May 31st for all non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday May 31st. Tuesday’s...
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Mesquite Heat fire creeps towards 10,000 acres burning in Taylor County, estimated 27 homes destroyed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres in Taylor and destroyed 50-60 homes as of noon Thursday. Update Mayor Anthony Williams corrected an earlier statement around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, stating 50-60 homes were destroyed. He corrected the statement to be 27 homes destroyed. Facebook post here. In an […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN AND SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy