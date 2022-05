Stewart Cink didn’t realize it at the time, but 21 years ago at Southern Hills a mere 18 inches stood between him and what coulda-shoulda been a spot in a U.S. Open playoff. Cink, believing the putt was inconsequential given his playing partner Retief Goosen needed only to two-putt from 12 feet for the title, rushed his stroke and missed the tap-in. It didn’t seem like a big deal until Goosen himself three-putted, setting up a playoff between him and Mark Brooks. So, yeah, the miss was, in fact, a huge deal.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO