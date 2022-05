WELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on May 19 a tornado struck two properties in the Town of Wells. The tornado length was .27 miles long and had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it was short lived but caused significant damage to a shed with farm equipment and a camper that was thrown 100 feet into the air, landing into a tree and was destroyed.

MONROE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO