Saginaw, MI

Warm & dry Thursday, storm chances hold for Friday

By John Gross
WNEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance of fog along with a warmer Thursday ahead. Storm chances will still be possible Friday, but the timing of a cold front will be key in seeing storm development. Your weekend features rain chances, but not for the entire timeframe....

WNEM

Bear spotted in Saginaw Co.

Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here is a look at our top stories. State financial services offering tips after Gaylord tornado. As residents across northern Michigan pick up the pieces from Friday’s tornado, state financial officials are offering a few tips when it comes to filing insurance claims and repairing the damage.
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, May 21

A mother in Flint has donated over 1,000 ounces of breastmilk through a local nonprofit. Gaylord mom says tornado was right behind her as she drove to safety. One person is confirmed dead and at least 44 are injured after a tornado left a trail of destruction in the northern Michigan city of Gaylord Friday afternoon.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Woman dies in Saginaw Twp. apartment complex fire

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 79-year-old woman died in a fire at a Saginaw Township apartment complex Sunday night. The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Century Drive. Upon arrival to the scene, crews from the Saginaw Township Fire Department found heavy smoke conditions...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Splash Village wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Best of Best Hotels for Families in the World

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Zehnder’s announced its Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark has been named a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winner. The Frankenmuth hotel and waterpark is the only U.S. hotel rated as one of the best 25 family hotels in the world. Splash Village is also the only Midwest property voted as one of the top 25 in the Tripadvisor U.S. family category, according to Zehnder’s.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Bay City announces nonprofit relief grant

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Bay City plans to aid nonprofits suffering under economic conditions wrought by the pandemic. It was first announced on March 21st that the city would authorize $500,000 of funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used to aide nonprofits in Bay City. As of Friday, May 20th, nonprofits that have been and continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the ‘2022 Nonprofit Relief Grant Program’. Organizations that are eligible may receive funds up to $25,000 to cover loss of earnings, decline in revenues, impacts of cancelled fundraising events during periods of closure or limited operations, unexpected expenses related to an increased demand for services or mitigation efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, and other expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MSP: One dead, one in custody after Friday shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead and one is in custody following a shooting in Saginaw Friday night. Michigan State Police said in a press release the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. on Fulton Street. Investigators say a 33-year-old Saginaw man was shot multiple times when officers arrived....
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: Driver injured after crashing car into bank

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car crashed into a Saginaw Township bank Monday morning. It happened at the Huntington Bank located at 4815 State St. about 9:20 a.m. on May 23. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Family, friends dedicate pavilion to longtime TV5 anchor

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Family and friends gathered Saturday morning to remember longtime TV5 news anchor and baseball enthusiast Sam Merrill at a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the pavilion named in his honor. His family and friends initiated the project at the North Saginaw Township Little League...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw City Council signs off on 2023 budget

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A major financial hurdle cleared the way to get down to business on using federal funds on Monday in Saginaw. City council voted in favor of a $134 million budget for the next fiscal year. “We’ll do what we gotta do to make this city run,”...
SAGINAW, MI

