WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 14 at approximately 7:10 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Idris Young of New Castle, and two occupants, 23-year-old Kijire King, and 24-year-old Kevin Chambers of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a .22 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, and 5.4 grams of marijuana. Police took all three men into custody without incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO