My dad's Greek roasted potatoes are the perfect side dish. Here's how to make them. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My dad has been making his Greek roasted potatoes for as long as I can remember.

The classic Greek dish adds a delicious twist by flavoring the potatoes with lemon and oregano.

My dad's recipe is super easy, and the potatoes have always been a huge hit at dinner parties.

My dad with his avgolemono soup. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Over the past year I've been learning to make my dad's favorite Greek recipes.

Both my parents hail from Thessaloniki, Greece, and a love and appreciation of food runs deep through our roots. My dad's father was a pastry chef, while my mom's grandfathers made cheese and honey.

My dad started teaching me his recipes during the pandemic, showing me how to make everything from his delicious pastitsio pasta — which I swear is better than lasagna — to the comforting avgolemono soup I always ate when I was sick as a kid.

My dad's Greek roasted potatoes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I grew up eating my dad's Greek lemon roasted potatoes every week.

These Greek roasted potatoes were a fixture at our dinner table, almost always accompanied by a roast chicken.

They're light and bright thanks to the lemon twist, but also super creamy and comforting.

So with summer dinner parties on the horizon, I decided it was the perfect time to learn how to make my dad's Greek roasted potatoes — and share his secrets with you, of course.

My dad's Greek roasted potatoes include lemon and dried oregano. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My dad's Greek roasted potatoes need only a few ingredients.

To make the potatoes at home, you'll need:

3 or 4 large potatoes, each about 6 to 7 inches long

1 lemon

4 tablespoons butter (½ stick)

1 tablespoon dried oregano

½ tablespoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

You'll need about four potatoes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

And the recipe takes very little prep.

To begin, peel the potatoes and wash them.

My dad has a special technique for chopping the potatoes quickly. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

After the potatoes have been cleaned, it's time to cut them.

My dad has a quick technique for chopping the potatoes.

First, cut the potato in half lengthwise and slice off the two round ends on each half. Then slice down the middle of each half again.

Cut across the potato to get equal pieces, which should each be around ¾ of an inch.

Spread the potatoes in your baking dish. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Then throw your potato pieces in a dish.

To make a big batch of potatoes for a recent dinner party, my dad used this 4-quart baking dish. We had plenty of potatoes for seven people, plus leftovers for the next day. (And who doesn't love those?)

Add some water so the potatoes don't stick to the bottom. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Pour about half a cup of water over the potatoes.

The water helps stop the potatoes from sticking to the pan. My dad recommends pouring just enough water so that there's a small layer at the bottom.

If you want an extra burst of flavor, my dad recommends swapping water for chicken broth instead.

You'll need one lemon for a big pan of potatoes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Then squeeze some fresh lemon juice.

You'll want to squeeze at least one lemon for your pan of potatoes. And if you really love the flavor, my dad says you can always add more.

Then pour the lemon juice on top. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Pour the lemon juice over your potatoes ...

Your prep is almost done!

Season the potatoes with oregano, salt, and pepper. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

... and don't forget to season them.

Sprinkle your salt, pepper, and oregano evenly on the potatoes.

And don't forget the butter! Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Our last step is adding the butter.

My dad recommends cutting your butter into thin slices and placing them right on top of the potatoes.

Bake the potatoes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Now it's time to bake!

My dad typically bakes his potatoes on the convection-roast setting of our oven for about an hour and a half at 360 degrees Fahrenheit. This timing and temperature will also work if you want to cook a roast chicken with your potatoes in the same pan.

We also tested this recipe on the regular bake setting, in case your oven doesn't have convection roast, and found that it took about two hours and 15 minutes to finish the potatoes.

If you choose to bake your potatoes on the convection-roast setting, my dad recommends flipping them once, around the one-hour mark. This will help stop the tops from burning.

If you cook them on the regular setting, there's no need for any flipping! Just let those potatoes bake and wait for your kitchen to smell delicious.

Make sure to keep an eye on your potatoes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Check on your potatoes every 30 minutes.

If they're looking a little dry, my dad recommends adding some more water to the pan.

These potatoes are sure to impress at any dinner party. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Your potatoes should come out looking crispy and golden.

If you're making these potatoes for a big dinner, you can cook them ahead of time. My dad recommends throwing them in the oven at 340 degrees Fahrenheit for a few minutes to warm them before serving.

The potatoes are crispy on the outside but soft and fluffy on the inside. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Throw a little more lemon or oregano on top if you wish. Then dig in!

I've made many variations of potatoes, including Emily Blunt's delicious English roasted potatoes . But nothing beats the potatoes I grew up with.

My dad's roasted potatoes look beautiful on the plate, and they've got such a great flavor. The seasoning adds some depth, while the lemon brightens everything up without overwhelming your palate.

Plus, they're cooked perfectly — crispy on the outside but soft and fluffy on the inside. And you can't beat how easy and foolproof this recipe is.

I recently served my dad's potatoes at a dinner party, and everyone went for seconds. My best friend, Nausheen, even declared that they were the best potatoes she's ever had.

I think these Greek roasted potatoes are perfect for any family meal. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My dad's roasted potatoes are perfect for a family meal or big dinner party, or when you just need a taste of Greece and some comforting carbs.

My dad has been making these roasted potatoes for as long as I can remember, and he grew up with them as well.

"We always had these roasted potatoes with chicken," he told me. "It's a traditional Sunday meal in Greece."

Whether they're for the holidays or just a nice meal around the dinner table, roasted potatoes can remind so many people of home. So I hope this recipe is the perfect excuse to get together with family or friends.

And if you're looking for a perfect Greek dessert, my dad's baklava shouldn't be missed .