Gisele Bündchen said her old morning routine consisted of drinking 'a mocha frappuccino with whipped cream' and smoking 3 cigarettes

By Maria Noyen
 4 days ago

Gisele Bündchen at the 2019 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Gisele Bündchen said she used to start her day with a mocha Frappuccino and three cigarettes.
  • The former Victoria's Secret model told Vogue she "hit rock bottom" at 22 years old.
  • Now, she and her NFL husband Tom Brady reportedly follow a strict diet made of 80% vegetables.

Gisele Bündchen said she felt like she hit rock bottom in her early twenties, starting each morning with cigarettes and a frappuccino, according to an interview with Chioma Nnadi for British Vogue's June 2022 issue .

The former Victoria's Secret model, who went on to marry NFL quarterback Tom Brady in 2009, told Vogue her life looked more glamorous from the outside than it actually was in the noughties.

The publication reports Bündchen quickly found success in her early modeling career from her debut runway show with Alexander McQueen in 1998 to various billboards and catwalks. She also garnered attention during her on-and-off relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio , which ended in 2005.

"From the outside, it looked like I had everything and I was just 22 years old," Bündchen, now 41, said. "On the inside, I felt as if I'd hit rock bottom."

Gisele Bündchen said she smoked three cigarettes every morning.

Rose Hartman/WireImage

"I was starting my day with a mocha frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes," she added. "Then drinking a bottle of wine every night."

Bündchen told Vogue that anxiety attacks related to her lifestyle eventually led her to seek the help of a naturopath, someone who treats issues through natural and physical remedies, according to Merriam Webster .

She said she was prescribed a restrictive diet consisting of vegetables, nuts, and small amounts of lean meat. It also included a detox of all alcohol, caffeine, and cigarettes, which she said caused her to suffer the "worst migraines" she's ever had in her life for three months due to withdrawal symptoms.

According to Bündchen, the naturopath she worked with said her case was essentially life or death: "I remember him saying, 'Well, do you want to live?' It was that simple."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen tied the knot in 2009.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In the years since, the mother of two has reportedly changed her eating habits drastically. In 2016, People reported that Bündchen and Brady's personal chef Alan Campbell told Boston.com that the couple's diet consists of 80% vegetables and whole grains, and zero sugar or white flour.

"The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken," Campbell said, according to People, adding that Brady doesn't eat nightshade vegetables, such as eggplant and peppers, because they are "not anti-inflammatory."

Speaking to Vogue, Bündchen went on to say her 40s feel like a beginning. "I think I feel better in my forties than I did in my twenties and not just physically."

Representatives for Bündchen did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 11

Torrey Warrior
2d ago

She was DiCaprio's women for years,but he didn't marry her because she was to bossy. Brady took his leftovers.🤣🤣

Reply
7
H L
2d ago

...the 'lowest point' of her life includes drinking coffee and having a couple cigarettes...poor Giselle, she's such a survivor!

Reply
3
Your Big Daddy
2d ago

I drink a six pack of beer in the morning and then head to work. Been doing that for 25 years and it works for me.

Reply
3
