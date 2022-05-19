ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers to debate bill to ban gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth

By Maeve Walsh
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DijRV_0fjMZjaX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teen visitor to the Kaleidoscope Youth Center’s LGBTQ+ drop-in hours skipped the pleasantries in a scathing letter addressed to Ohio lawmakers – signing their name “with distaste.”

As state legislators prepare for a second hearing Thursday on a bill that would ban various medical procedures for transgender or non-binary minors in Ohio, queer youth who frequent the LGBTQ+ center Downtown poured their dissent into written testimony.

Ohio WIC makes moves to help mothers during formula shortage

“This law won’t stop people from being transgender; it only takes away resources for folks to live their best lives,” Erin Upchurch, executive director of Kaleidoscope Youth Center, said while reading a teen’s letter.

“And this one that really just kind of hit home for me, you know, saying that it would take away their lifeline,” she said while reading another teen’s testimony.

Under House Bill 454 , the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act, health care professionals are barred from providing gender-affirming treatment – like hormone replacement therapy, reconstructive surgery or puberty blockers – to trans and gender non-conforming kids in Ohio.

If the SAFE Act becomes law, medical professionals who provide gender transition procedures to a minor could be disciplined by a licensing board.

Proponents of the bill, sponsored by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery) and Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Chesterland), assert that Ohioans under the age of 18 are too young to make health decisions that could permanently alter their bodies.

“Gender affirmation therapy does not affirm an individual’s gender but rather affirms their dysphoria, kicking the can down the road and leaving grave consequences to be dealt with later,” Click wrote in his testimony before fellow lawmakers in February.

Click here to find the most read stories on WDTN.com

One in 137 American teens identifies as transgender, according to the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association. Gender-affirming care is rendered on a case-by-case basis – with the consent of the minor and their parents – by a medical professional to help those youth align their physical traits with their gender identity.

While puberty blockers and hormone therapies can be used during puberty and in early adolescence, gender-affirming surgical interventions are typically reserved for adulthood, according to the Office of Population Affairs under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Minors may not vote, hold office, marry, buy or possess firearms, or even play bingo,” Click wrote in his testimony. “If a child cannot donate blood or play bingo in Ohio, is it reasonable to allow them to consent to medicalized treatment that leads to sterilization and other long-term health risks?”

When asked to comment on the legislation, Grendell’s office redirected an NBC4 reporter to Click, as he is tasked with answering media inquiries about HB 454. Click’s office, however, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Shootings, stabbings, fights and no liquor license get Ohio bar shut down

Instead of rushing to medical treatment, some of which Click said constitutes child abuse, advocates of HB 454 called for “watchful waiting” to delay gender-affirming care until a child is more mature to reach a decision about their health.

David Mahan, policy director for the Columbus-based Center for Christian Virtue, pointed to a study performed in Sweden from 1973 to 2003 that found people who underwent gender reconstructive surgery were about 19 times more likely to die of suicide than the general population.

“These procedures are not showing long-term benefits or really dealing with the root causes,” Mahan said. “It can sound unloving, but the question is, ‘Is it experimental?’ And the answer is yes – these are very experimental procedures.”

But the consensus among medical providers – including Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the American Academy of Pediatrics – is that gender-affirming care is an evidence-based practice with a proven track record of improving health outcomes for trans and non-binary youth.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association called HB 454 a “misguided effort” that could exacerbate harm to LGBTQ+ youth by denying healthcare to a population that’s already more susceptible to mental health disorders.

“Ohio is fortunate to have world-class institutions providing the best practice, evidence-based care for both children’s and adolescent’s physical and mental health,” the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association said in a statement. “Our mission for families of transgender youth is no different.”

Youth who identify as LGBTQ+ are more than four times as likely as their peers to attempt suicide, with more than 1.8 million LGBTQ+ youth seriously considering suicide each year in the U.S., according to The Trevor Project , a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ people.

LGBTQ+ youth who reported high levels of parental rejection are eight times more likely to attempt suicide than those whose parents are accepting of their sexuality, according to the Trevor Project.

Healthcare decisions, Upchurch said, should ultimately be left in the hands of medical professionals and their patients – not “alarmist, fear-mongering” politicians who have no medical or mental health experience, she said.

“If we take away something from young folks that is their lifeline, if you will, that affirms who they are, that helps them get closer to wellness, that’s a big way of telling them, ‘We just don’t care,’” she said.

The Trevor Project’s 24/7 crisis hotline can be reached by phone at 1-866-488-7386 or by texting “START” to 678-678.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Miami Valley health leaders urge caution this summer as COVID-19 cases rise

"This strain of COVID-19 is highly contagious, but on the flip side of it, it's not impacting the hospitals as much. I think people are having milder disease in large part because of previous infection with other strains and some immunity from that, as well as some immunity from their vaccines and boosters that they've had," Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, the Patient Safety Officer for Kettering Health, explained.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hammerhead worms spotted in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As spring progresses and plants begin to grow, one invasive species is beginning to come out in numbers in Ohio. Hammerhead worms originate from tropical regions and have been transported to the United States by plants shipped from other countries. The worms have been here for many years, but with the cool and moist spring, they are beginning to show up. The worms have a toxic mucus, which can be sensitive to some people. They also reproduce when they are cut in half.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Organization to help 500 students advance their education

The Dayton Foundation, which provides College Promise with office and backroom support, and its fund holders have awarded $375,000 in grants toward the campaign. College Promise has raised 90 percent of the $2.75 million to date, with hopes of reaching its campaign goal by the end of 2022.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Gender Transition#Affirm#Racism#Lgbtq#Wcmh#Ohio Wic#Kaleidoscope Youth Center#House#Vickery
WDTN

RTA to hold interactive bus driver hiring event at UD Arena

“You don’t know what it’s like driving a bus until you try it, and this way candidates get to ‘test drive’ their new job,” said Chief Customer & Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio. “Normally, it would take a week or so for a new hire to get behind the wheel. It’s a cool and rewarding experience to drive a bus. I started driving a bus when I was 19, and we want to offer that in advance to potential candidates.”
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
WDTN

See how many used car dealers are in Ohio

Nationwide, there are 26,528 used car dealers. That works out to about eight used car dealers per 10,000 residents, an increase of a little more than 2% since 2020. Used car dealers employed 173,860 people, a 10.6% increase over 2020.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

$17M Infinity Labs project expected to increase jobs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Commissioners will decide this week whether to accept a grant in support of a $17 million project that is expected to bring 100 high-paying jobs to downtown. On May 25, commissioners will vote on a resolution to accept a $250,000 Economic Development/Government Equity grant that Montgomery County awarded to Infinity Labs. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

New grocery store opens in Trotwood

The lack of fresh food options in the city was part of the motivation to open the Main Street Food Market. Gurpreet Kaur, a part-owner of the store, said they recognized the need in the community.
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Public camping about to become a felony in Tennessee

Tennessee already made it a felony in 2020 to camp on most state-owned property. In pushing the expansion, Sen. Paul Bailey noted that no one has been convicted under that law and said he doesn't expect this one to be enforced much, either. Neither does Luke Eldridge, a man who has worked with homeless people in the city of Cookeville and supports Bailey’s plan — in part because he hopes it will spur people who care about the homeless to work with him on long-term solutions.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy