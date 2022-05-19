ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

55-year-old man in critical condition, Serena Mueller hurt after a pedestrian crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQnfQ_0fjMZ95k00

On late Tuesday night, a 55-year-old man suffered critical injuries while Serena Mueller was hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash near the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.

The auto-pedestrian collision was reported at about 11:36 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway. According to the investigation reports, a Toyota Corolla and Ford F-150 were involved in an accident. While the two drivers were out of their vehicles checking the damage, a Toyota Camry crashed into the Ford pickup truck from behind.

The impact of the collision caused the Ford to move forward and briefly trapped the driver of the Corolla, a 55-year-old Las Vegas man, between the two vehicles. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed that man to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. Serena Mueller, the driver of the Camry, was transported to UMC with minimal injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup did not display any signs of impairment and remained unharmed in the accident. Mueller indicated signs of impairment and was booked into Clark County Detention Center. Officers charged her with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, among other counts, per jail records. No further details were provided.

The crash remains under review.

May 19, 2022

Source: KSNV

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

15-year-old teen succumbs to his injuries after a crash in Las Vegas; Destiny Jimenez arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old teen died of injuries he suffered after being run over while riding a skateboard on May 13 in Las Vegas. The fatal incident took place on Forsythe Drive, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue, at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to the investigation reports, the Las Vegas teenager was holding onto the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was going west on Forsythe Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

North Las Vegas community honors cyclist killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Less than a week after a deadly crash, the community is coming together to remember 31-year-old cyclist Benjamin Black. A ghost ride memorial was held on Saturday evening to honor him. The crash happened in a newly developed area known as Saddlebrook at tule springs in...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Maryland State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
news3lv.com

Man on death row for two Las Vegas murders dies at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man on death row for committing two murders in Las Vegas two decades ago has died, according to a prison spokesperson. Timmy "TJ" Weber, 48, was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital on Wednesday, May 18. Weber was serving a death sentence in Ely State...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Heavy traffic expected Monday morning following EDC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Monday morning around 6 a.m. EDC is set to end and that is primetime for north valley residents to hit the road for their morning commute. Thousands of people will be leaving the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so expect heavy congestion on the 215, Las Vegas Boulevard, and I-15. Take precautions and leave 15 to 30 minutes early if possible.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Traffic Accident#Unlv#Corolla#Sunrise Hospital#Umc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Cars
KDWN

83 children remain missing in Nevada; 25 more than last year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State and national advocacy groups say 83 children remain missing in Nevada, 25 more than last year at this time. Officials with the Las Vegas-based nonprofit Nevada Child Seekers say a majority of the children reported missing to law enforcement in Nevada each year are from Las Vegas and many are considered endangered or abducted. Nevada Child Seekers works on about 500 cases per year and reports a 90% success rate in finding children. The agency avoids the term runaway on its missing children posters because it leads to the public paying less attention to those children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

EDC campers invade the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas man arrested for animal cruelty after dog was found dead, second dog locked in crate in extreme heat. A man is accused of leaving his dogs in the hot sun when it was nearly 100 degrees outside, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Las Vegas coffee shop giveaway...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada OSHA investigating forklift death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a forklift driver died. The incident happened at a warehouse near Craig and N. Lamb Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it appeared the machine was accidentally flipped. On Friday, OSHA investigators were on site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nearly 1,500 still without power in east Las Vegas valley outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly 1,500 customers are still without power in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. NV Energy's outage site reported damage to substation equipment around 5:10 a.m. As many as 2,200 customers were affected at one point. Power is now expected to be restored for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy