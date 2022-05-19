55-year-old man in critical condition, Serena Mueller hurt after a pedestrian crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On late Tuesday night, a 55-year-old man suffered critical injuries while Serena Mueller was hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash near the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.

The auto-pedestrian collision was reported at about 11:36 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway. According to the investigation reports, a Toyota Corolla and Ford F-150 were involved in an accident. While the two drivers were out of their vehicles checking the damage, a Toyota Camry crashed into the Ford pickup truck from behind.

The impact of the collision caused the Ford to move forward and briefly trapped the driver of the Corolla, a 55-year-old Las Vegas man, between the two vehicles. On arrival, emergency personnel rushed that man to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. Serena Mueller, the driver of the Camry, was transported to UMC with minimal injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup did not display any signs of impairment and remained unharmed in the accident. Mueller indicated signs of impairment and was booked into Clark County Detention Center. Officers charged her with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, among other counts, per jail records. No further details were provided.

The crash remains under review.

Source: KSNV