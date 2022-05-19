ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Park outside: Ford recalls SUVs because engines can catch fire

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471b6e_0fjMZ09D00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire.

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the company said fires can happen even while the engines are off. It’s recommended that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not inflate in a crash.

Covered are certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks. And Ford is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Three injured in head-on collision

QUINCY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured, and one is in critical condition after a head-on crash Friday night. Crews responded to a two-car crash on Route 70 in Quincy at 9:41 am, said the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. When crews arrived on the scene, they found three people had been involved in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Suv#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Lincoln
WDTN

Video: Tinted windows lead to homicide suspect’s arrest

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how Cleveland Police caught an accused killer because of tinted windows. A traffic stop ended a manhunt, and this happens more than you might think. Police say they discovered the dark secret behind dark windows earlier this month. An officer pulled over an SUV […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Casey, Vicky White motel room has abnormally long waitlist

Casey White, a capital murder suspect who escaped the Lauderdale County Jail last month, and Vicky White, the jail’s assistant director of corrections, had paid for a two-week stay in the Evansville motel. The pair initially left Alabama on April 29, before driving through Tennessee, and eventually, Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WDTN

New grocery store opens in Trotwood

The lack of fresh food options in the city was part of the motivation to open the Main Street Food Market. Gurpreet Kaur, a part-owner of the store, said they recognized the need in the community.
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The daughter of a missing Waverly man said people close to her father told her that he’d been cut up in a chipper and fed to hogs. Raymont Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road on July 4, 2020. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who […]
WAVERLY, OH
WDTN

Hammerhead worms spotted in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As spring progresses and plants begin to grow, one invasive species is beginning to come out in numbers in Ohio. Hammerhead worms originate from tropical regions and have been transported to the United States by plants shipped from other countries. The worms have been here for many years, but with the cool and moist spring, they are beginning to show up. The worms have a toxic mucus, which can be sensitive to some people. They also reproduce when they are cut in half.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy