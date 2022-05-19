ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdi, NV

A rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Verdi led to injuries (Verdi, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, injuries were reported following a rollover crash near Verdi.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported a little after 11 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound. According to the officials, the incident led to injuries; however, it is unknown how many victims in total were involved in the accident.

The extent of injuries suffered by the patients is also unclear at this time. The collision resulted in closures along Interstate 80, but traffic seemed to be moving easily by early afternoon, authorities said. No additional information has been provided.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

May 19, 2022

Source: KOLO TV Reno

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

