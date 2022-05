DUBLIN -- Memorial Tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan will resume his pursuit of one of the best fields in golf that tees off June 2nd at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Sullivan backed off of his recruiting pitch during the PGA Championship but the winner has been crowned Sullivan will look to add to his five of the world's top ten golfers.Sullivan joined ABC-6 during last week's Memorial media day to discuss the 2022 edition of the event at Jack's Place in Dublin. Jon Rahm is a former Memorial Tournament champ and the reigning U.S. Open champ and among the top five who are committed to the 47th Memorial Tournament.

