Shawn Donovan Wren

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeb. 6, 1973 - May 15, 2022. Shawn Donovan Wren, age 49, of Iron Ridge passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 15, 2022. Shawn was born February 6, 1973, in West Bend to Christine E. (nee Mortenson) and Ronnie "Buck" A. Wren. He was united in marriage to Bobbie Jo Gertsch in...

www.gmtoday.com

Richard V. Finch

Richard V. Finch, 87, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in West Bend to the late Leonard and Virginia (nee Gonring) Finch on October 12, 1934. He attended school at Holy Angels, West Bend High, UW-Madison, and returned to school at age 50 for a MS from Cardinal Stritch. He met Lois Manson on a blind date in Madison and they were married in 1956.
WEST BEND, WI
James “Jim” P. Gruber

James “Jim” P. Gruber, 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. He was born on October 6, 1948, to the late Roman and Elsie (nee Reisch) Gruber in West Bend. Jim graduated from West Bend High School in 1967. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. On July 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to LaVerne Rossmann in Racine. Jim was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and watching the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jim did a lot of volunteering and was always helping others. He also sang in a choir group. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.
WEST BEND, WI
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Ann Smith

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Smith, 79, passed peacefully on May 16, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by her children, Kevin Smith (Susan Keel) and Shelly (Steve) Zinda; adored grandchildren Cole and Jake Zinda; and brother Jeff (Liz) Knapstein (Bella Vista, AR). Cindy was preceded...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Aimee L. Bertoni

Aimee L. Bertoni, age 27, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly and too soon Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Aimee was born August 17, 1994, in Hartford to Susan L. Mercier (nee Steller) and John A. Bertoni. She attended St. Kilian Catholic grade school where she enjoyed playing soccer throughout high school. She attended Hartford Union High School and graduated from Quincy High School in Illinois, class of 2012. Aimee will forever be remembered by her love of her family, being an exceptional mom who worked so very hard to provide for her children and loved ones. Even as a little girl to age 27, her presence was always known with her powerful walk and though meek, her emphatic voice, and an infectious laugh. She was incredibly strong and sweet yet had a “honey badger-ness” about her you did not want to cross. Aimee waitressed at the West Bend Country Club, Lake Street Inn in Hustisford, and The Abby in Quincy, IL. She enjoyed her job and was one of the best servers to have, was well liked, always had a bubbly personality. Aimee was not afraid to get her hands dirty and enjoyed fishing with her family, catching her very first fish with her dad.
HARTFORD, WI
Donald ‘Mike’ Schmitz

Donald “Mike” Schmitz of Waukesha went to his final home with God on May 14, 2022. He was born July 19, 1935, in Brownsville to Robert and Martha Schmitz. His parents taught him to be hard working and never be a quitter in life. Most of his childhood were good memories.
WAUKESHA, WI
Genevieve ‘Gen’ Albiero

Genevieve “Gen” Albiero, nee Heppe, of West Bend, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at The Cottages at Cedar Run at the age of 94 years. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church on Friday, June 3, from 3 until 4:45 p.m. with a memorial Mass of Christian burial to follow at 5 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
Barbara A. Peterson (nee Tomte)

Barbara A. Peterson (nee Tomte) Barbara A. Peterson (nee Tomte) passed away on May 17, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Nekoosa at the age of 90. She is survived by her husband of 73 years and her children Patsy (Sonny) Villwock, Peggy (John) Pugh, Wendy (Ray) Wright, Vickie (Al) O’Shea, Randy (Lynn) Peterson, Donald (Cheryl) Peterson, Richard Peterson and Becky (TJ) Peterson. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
NEKOOSA, WI
Milan J. Gunderson

Milan J. Gunderson, age 77, of Delafield, died on May 16, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on September 17, 1944. Milan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Laurel “Lori” (nee Petri), sons Timothy Gunderson and Terrance “Terry” (Shelliann) Gunderson, grandsons Austin Gunderson and Jacob Gunderson, many nieces and nephews, and his four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Florence Gunderson, and grandson Andrew Oehler.
DELAFIELD, WI
Mary Ann Irene Freida Brueggemann Yahr

Mary Ann Irene Freida Brueggemann Yahr, 95, of West Bend died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Cottages at Cedar Run. Mary Ann was born on October 31, 1926, to the late Walter and Laura (nee Lemke) Brueggemann in Mequon. She grew up on a produce farm in Mequon. Mary Ann graduated from Sunnyside School on Donges Bay Road in 1940, keeping in touch with her classmates and teacher Genevieve Dessloch for many years. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1944. Mary Ann went on to study music and graduated from State Teachers College at Milwaukee. She was a member of Delta Omicron sorority.
WEST BEND, WI
Former employees, loyal customers share memories of Marty’s Pizza

BROOKFIELD — Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, closed permanently on Friday due to staff shortages. The Delafield location will remain open. For loyal patrons and former employees the absence of a familiar haunt is already felt. Mike Schmidt is a Catholic Memorial alum who participated in cross...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Oconomowoc softball salutes seniors

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School softball program honored seniors (from left) Rachel Brockway, Megan Griswold and Mackenna Schultz for their years of dedication to the program. Follow the Raccoons in the WIAA playoffs in the Enterprise. For more Oconomowoc prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Enterprise today: https://bit.ly/ocoent_sub.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Raccoons snare Round Robin

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School baseball team outlasted Homestead for a 5-4 victory in nine innings to sweep its Round Robin at Roosevelt Field on Saturday. Senior Logan Des Lauries (pictured) slammed his first high school home run to help Oconomowoc run-rule Whitnall in its opening game. The...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Five O's clip Genesee, climb to 2-0

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Five O's rode another stellar pitching performance from Jonah Landowski to a 4-3 Land o' Lakes Baseball League victory over the Genesee Rebels on Sunday at Roosevelt Field. Landowski struck out 10 batters in five scoreless innings for the second straight week before Jackson Brown...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
New sports/entertainment district planned for downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Kacmarcik Enterprises and Bear Development have agreed to purchase an 11-acre parcel from Marquette University that the companies plan to develop into a vibrant sports and entertainment district. The parcel, developed by Kenosha-based Bear Development, is bordered by North Sixth Street to the east, Michigan Street to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
New Puerto Rican food bus opening in New Berlin

WAUKESHA — Puerto Rican food from La Promesa, a food “bus,” is coming to New Berlin on Thursday. Luís Diaz, who owns the bus with his wife, Katherine Quiles, said he made the bus into a small restaurant. “I really had this idea a long time...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Big Truck Day!

Join us as big family fun rolls into Red Arrow Park on Saturday, May 21 from 11 AM – 2 PM. In celebration of National Public Works Week, the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works and Milwaukee Fire Department will host a fleet of vehicles around the park, allowing kids an up-close look at various City equipment and occupations. In addition to exploring big city trucks, the park will host free activities for the entire family, including face painting, bubble art, and a basketball free-throw contest. Can you dig it?!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Waukesha hazmat team dispatched to Goodwill store

WAUKESHA — The Fire Department and hazmat team responded Saturday to a reported inhalation hazard at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 2015 Meadow Ln., according to fire department officials. Employees told the responding fire crew members, who arrived on-scene at around 11 a.m., that an unknown substance became...
WAUKESHA, WI
Slinger can’t solve Arrowhead’s pitching

HARTLAND — The Slinger Owls fell to Arrowhead 6-0 on the road on Friday. The Owls dropped to 15-6 on the year. While Arrowhead improved to 20-1 on the year. The game was much closer than the score says it was, as Arrowhead only led 1-0 all the way up to the fifth inning in what was a pitching and defensive battle.
SLINGER, WI

