Former Mississippi city official found guilty of child molestation, will serve 35 years in prison

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A Mississippi man who served on the staff for the city of Biloxi will now serve 35 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of child molestation.

Cliff Kirkland, 67, is guilty of touching three children spanning a five-year period, according to the Harrison County District Attorney’s office.

At the time of his initial arrest in December 2019, Kirkland was employed as the City of Biloxi’s Civic Innovation and Development Officer. He also served as Biloxi’s representative on the Harrison County Board of Commissioners, a position that was appointed by the city.

At the time, Biloxi Mayor “FoFo” Gillich said in a statement that Kirkland’s arrest was shocking.

“While I have known Cliff Kirkland for over 30 years, be assured there will be no special treatment,” Gillich said.

One of Kirkland’s victims was reportedly in fifth grade the first time Kirkland touched her in 2013, according to an arrest report in 2019. Kirkland was reportedly a family friend and the incidents happened at his house.

Another underage girl made similar claims.

truthisalligive
4d ago

He won't serve two years! They will set him free after he does maybe a year. So watch.your children parents!

Meamaw
4d ago

Yeah right!! He'll have the best of everything while serving a very small portion of that sentence. He wont4 have to worry about any inmate touching him IF HE EVEN SERVES ANY TIME. Y'all know how the 'good ole boy' system is in Mississippi.

James Weston
4d ago

There is no place among the living for his kind. With a bit of luck, maybe the prisoners can serve up some justice. The judicial system just wants to let him freeload at the taxpayers expense.

