Franklin County, OH

Georgia on my mind: Adopt this sweet girl for $18

By Tony Mirones
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the sweetest dogs yet to be featured on NBC4i.com is this week’s pup, “Georgia.” This 3-year-old weighs in at 40 pounds and loves attention. What takes this spayed female to the next level, she is perfect for doing absolutely nothing.

Georgia has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center since the end of March. She and any other dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days can be adopted for $18.

The FCDS has a fostering program that allows potential adopters to take the dog home for a set period of time. This allows the dog and the family a few days to get used to each other. If at the end of the time period, the family can then choose to adopt or not.

“We have had great success with the shelter’s Foster-to-Adopt program and are encouraging families to take advantage of this great program,” said the spokesperson Les Wilson. “During the foster-to-adopt period, the shelter will continue to provide any medical care necessary along with providing each foster with food, a leash and collar, and any other necessary supplies.”

During the week of May 9-17, 108 dogs went into a foster-to-adopt home and 32 were adopted. At the time of this writing, 156 dogs were available for adoption or fostering.

Below are more dogs available, including more information about Georgia.

GEORGIA

Age: 3 Years 1 Week (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 40 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Foster Animal
Sex: Spayed Female

PETEY

Date In Shelter: 3/21/2022
Age: 2 Years 2 Months 3 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull
Weight: 49.2 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brindle
Sex: Neutered Male
Busy Bee

LAPIS

Date In Shelter: 4/8/2022
Age: 2 Years 4 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 61.2 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color:
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Spayed Female
Constant Companion

JASMINE

Date In Shelter: 3/25/2022
Age: 1 Year 3 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Siberian Husky Mix
Weight: 56 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Female
Recommend Kids 8+

ZACHARY

Age: 2 Years 4 Months 3 Weeks
Weight: 77 Ibs
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male

County
Franklin County, OH
