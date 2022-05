Scrap-metal operations and the storage of fossil fuels and toxic chemicals line the Providence waterfront along Allens Avenue. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) PROVIDENCE — Environmental injustices and the apathetic attitudes that allow them to fester collide head-on in two neighborhoods along the city’s toxic waterfront. This intersection of societal inequality highlights the numerous environmental-justice issues Rhode Island faces, from heat islands in the state’s urban core to the historic theft of Indigenous lands to an absence of safe and convenient transportation choices to a lack of access to affordable housing and healthy food.

