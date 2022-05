New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on June 3. May 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // Louisville, KY - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 4036 Poplar Level Road in Louisville, Kentucky. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, June 3, where 20 percent of sales will be donated to The Home of the Innocents.

