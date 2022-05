Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.

3 DAYS AGO