CNBC's Final Trades: Enterprise Products Partners, BHP Group, Progressive And This Stock That Should Be Sold Now

By Craig Jones
 4 days ago
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said she spent the last two days at a midstream energy conference and “never felt better” about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD.

“It’s a 7% yield. A very safe place to hide in this environment,” she added.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named BHP Group Ltd BHP as her final trade. “China will reopen. There’s an election year in China.” Talkington said. The stock offers a a 9% yield and $64 is a good entry point, she added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended to sell Doximity Inc DOCS, citing their disappointing results. He added that the stock is “way too expensive.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Progressive Corp PGR as his final trade. “Nice shareholder return, buying back stock, returning a dividend,” he said.

