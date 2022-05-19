‘Festive’ day in the field for Wilson, Pen Argyl D-11 champions
By Brad Wilson
Gian Greggo wore a bright green Los Angeles Dodgers hat as he came up onto the field at Whitehall Wednesday afternoon to receive his gold medal for winning the Class 2A shot put at the District 11 track and field championships. Green is, to be sure, the prime color...
Jeff Karam is going to have to make room in his trophy case. The Bethlehem Catholic head wrestling coach collected two honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) recently. The NWCA named Karam its Pennsylvania Coach of the Year. There’s more. Karam also won Coach of the Year in...
The Eagles continued tinkering of their secondary appears to be continuing with the team making a move to address the cornerback position Monday. According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles claimed cornerback Jimmy Moreland off waivers Monday. Moreland, who was released by the Houston Texans last week,...
The Eagles are set to begin their first minicamp May 31 at the NovaCare Complex, the first one that will feature most veterans and rookies. One of the positions that will be closely observed is the wide receiver. Currently, the Eagles have allotted 12 of their 90 preseason roster spots dedicated to the position.
At the beginning of the football season, some coaches like to recap how the previous season went, showing statistics and rankings of each major category that is important within the organization. When the Eagles look at this information, they would see that they had a decent first year under head...
PHILADELPHIA – It was 6:30 a.m. on a Saturday, and a haze covered the area around Lincoln Financial Field, holding back the impending heat that would bake the area just a few hours later. Inside Lot K, one of the parking areas at the stadium, several people on bikes began warming up, preparing to make a 50-mile trek through the city and the surrounding areas.
Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is still held in high regard around the Philadelphia area four seasons after leading the team to its first Super Bowl win. It now appears as if the Eagles still thought highly enough of his play and wanted to reunite with the veteran quarterback. After...
For a third year, craft breweries from across Pennsylvania have joined together to make a beer collaboration, one brewed by Pennsylvania veterans in support of the state’s veterans. “Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale” will be released throughout the state on Memorial Day weekend with the proceeds going...
The Lehigh Valley can expect to see a little more brotherly love. A report on renter’s migration patterns by ApartmentList.com suggests the Allentown metro area -- including Northampton County, Lehigh County and New Jersey’s Warren County -- is the second most preferred destination of renter’s leaving Philadelphia.
A severe thunderstorm watch with potentially damaging winds is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for the Lehigh Valley, Warren County and beyond, the National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon. The watch stretches from New York south over parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. Damaging...
Police departments facing more and more all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and motorcycles on the streets are using any tool possible to stem the illegal traffic. In Reading, that now includes smashing seized off-road vehicles. On May 12, for the first time, the city in Berks County had an excavator pulverize...
Kevin Dellicker has conceded the Republican primary election for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, which was called Thursday for his opponent, Lisa Scheller. Scheller’s win in Tuesday’s election sets up a rematch against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who is seeking a third two-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.
Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters on Friday visited Braden Airpark in Forks Township for the U.S. Army Charlie Company 1/109th Infantry Regiment. The soldiers were being transported to another site for training. The event drew a small crowd of spectators. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, which runs the airpark and Lehigh...
UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: The National Weather Service canceled a tornado watch issued for an area encompassing the Lehigh Valley, and an afternoon severe thunderstorm warning expired. However, the weather service issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. Friday for a region including Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties. “Flooding caused by...
Lehigh Valley residents awoke Saturday to dense fog, with a National Weather Service advisory in place until 10 a.m. warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions due to limited visibility. Lehigh and Northampton counties are also forecast to see a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day due to ozone on Saturday,...
The next addition to the Slate Belt Regional Police Department is going to be walking around on four legs. The Slate Belt Regional Police Department announced it is creating a K-9 unit. The regional police force was formed in 2015 to serve Wind Gap, Pen Argyl and Plainfield Township. The...
Bethlehem police are looking for witnesses to a crash over the weekend that left both drivers seriously injured. The two-vehicle collision was reported at 12:54 p.m. Saturday at the three-way intersection of West Elizabeth Avenue, Schoenersville Road and Mauch Chunk Road, down the hill from Moravian University’s campus and near the Monocacy Creek.
