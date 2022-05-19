ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High winds hit Germany as storm moves in; floods feared

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mqBT_0fjMTYTK00
A thunderstorm moves over Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Germany’s national weather service has warned that the west of the country could see heavy storms starting later in the day and going into Friday, with a possibility of tornadoes. The DWD weather service forecast heavy rain and hail in western and northwestern Germany, with some areas seeing gusts of up to 62 miles per hour Thursday. (Stella Venohr/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) hit areas in western and northwestern Germany on Thursday after the national weather service warned that heavy storms could bring the possibility of tornadoes.

Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the states hit by a deadly flash flood last July, issued an official storm warning Thursday.

Meteorologists said a storm front moving eastward from neighboring France could result in “extreme” rainfall in central Germany on Friday. There was also a risk that supercells could form, increasing the risk of tornadoes, they said.

Germany, like many of its European neighbors, has experienced a warmer, drier spring than usual this year, with little rainfall and lots of sunshine.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 6.9-magnitude earthquake off coast of Australia

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Australia.Authorities issued a tsunami warning for Macquarie Island on Thursday evening soon after the earthquake.The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (ABM) first recorded a 7.4 magnitude tremor off the coast of the Pacific Ocean territory at around 8pm local time.Australia was on “tsunami watch” for around an hour before the ABM downgraded the threat.The US Geological Service (USGS) also registered the earthquake at above 7 magnitude but the reading was revised down on review.USGS said the earthquake was at a depth of 10km and struck around 40km from the Macquarie Island coast.Macquarie Island...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Berlin#Ap#European
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
NWS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Lots ‘o Snow On The Way

The system moving through this weekend will be a boon to the resorts that are still open and a blessing to our snow pack. Snow is expected to fall on Mt. Bachelor from this morning right through till Monday morning. During that time period the mountain could see as much as 15-25" accumulate. This will pose a challenge to those traveling in and through the mountains. Be prepared to face hazardous winter driving conditions in the Cascades through the weekend and into next week.
BEND, OR
The Independent

US wildfires - live: Evacuations ordered in Colorado Springs as homes destroyed in California

A wildfire near Laguna Beach, California, has already destroyed 20 homes and will likely continue to ravage the region throughout the day. The blaze — called the Coastal Fire — raged through the early morning hours on Thursday, during which time fire crews were dispatched to attempt to stop its advance. Despite their efforts, by Thursday morning a score of homes — including five multi-million dollar mansions, one of which was listed for $10m — were left in smoldering ruins as the blaze continued to grow to around 200 acres. The wildfire is the fueled in-part the ongoing...
ENVIRONMENT
Denver Channel

Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico

Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history. The fire east of Santa Fe and south...
SANTA FE, NM
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

6-12″ New Snow Next 24 Hours

This next system rolling into the Pacific NW will bring more snow from now into the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected over the next 24 hours and Mt. Bachelor could see accumulations reach 6-12" during that time. Snow has already begun to fall at Santiam Pass and it will be joined by gusty winds this afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, including reduced visibility, on all of our mountain roads.
BEND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano on the Planet

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive ones can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. It is estimated the catastrophe killed as many as 15,000 people. The […]
SCIENCE
Denver Channel

Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeastern New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction. Officials on...
LAS VEGAS, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

909K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy