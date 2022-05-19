ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

At-risk historic Commonwealth buildings protected by new conservation project

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3747py_0fjMTM7q00

The largest ever Commonwealth heritage conservation project is to be launched to protect the world’s at-risk historic buildings and monuments.

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Heritage Skills Training Programme, named in honour of the monarch’s milestone reign, will help secure the future of up to 20 significant but threatened buildings and places across the Commonwealth.

With £4.5 million in funding from the Hamish Ogston Foundation, the five-year initiative will teach up to 600 people specialist skills and fund conservation works.

Trainees are already undertaking the restoration of three historic gateways at the Osmania University College for Women in Hyderabad , India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRmmr_0fjMTM7q00

The initial focus will be on the Caribbean and the Indian subcontinent with projects at Tharp House in Falmouth, Jamaica; Government House in Antigua; Culloden Farm in Barbados; and Roxburgh House and Herbarium, Botanic Gardens, in Kolkata in India.

Later phases of the programme will be extended to cover Commonwealth countries in Africa , Australasia, the Far East and the Pacific.

Philip Davies , chairman of the Commonwealth Heritage Forum which is launching the programme with the Hamish Ogston Foundation on Thursday, said: “Supporting heritage training and building local capacity in some of the world’s most disadvantaged communities, our Commonwealth Heritage Skills programme will make a real difference.

“By creating the heritage champions of the future, we will help local people save the buildings and places they value, generating unprecedented opportunities to enhance heritage skills, create jobs and build a more sustainable future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeJCo_0fjMTM7q00

Trainees will be taught mastery in stonemasonry, joinery and thatching among other skills.

One of the first initiatives will be bursaries at The Prince’s Foundation Summer School which will enable students from across the Commonwealth to develop knowledge and understanding of traditional architecture, design and building techniques.

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Commonwealth Heritage Skills Training Programme will be delivered by both UK and international partners, including The Prince’s Foundation, the World Monuments Fund India and an international network of educational institutions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Six historic sites granted protected status

Six historic sites scattered across England have been granted protected status to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.A Modernist theatre in London, a Birmingham church and a 1930s pavilion in Yorkshire are among the structures to have been listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).The department issued the protections on Historic England’s advice to reflect key social, technical and cultural changes over the 70 years of the Queen’s reign.All six sites have been visited by the Queen, often with the Duke of Edinburgh as part of a royal tour of an English city.Among the new listings is the...
U.K.
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Davies
The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 120 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Monday.The Independent calculates 26 domestic flights have been grounded, including four of the nine round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh, plus two to Glasgow and back.Ninety-four international flights are cancelled, including half the eight round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Who cares if Miami is six metres underwater?’ HSBC banker under fire for dismissing climate warnings

A HSBC banker in charge of responsible investing has come under fire for suggesting "apocalyptic warnings" about climate change are "unsubstantiated".Stuart Kirk, of HSBC Asset Management, made the remarks at a Financial Times Moral Money event on Thursday, the paper reported.He said that, throughout his 25-year career in the finance industry, there had always been some "nut job" warning him about "the end of the world".Mr Kirk also likened the climate crisis to the millenium bug, the feared widespread global computer glitch at the end of 1999.“Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong,” he wrote on a slide...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Poachers jailed for 189 years thanks to specialist wildlife dog unit in Zimbabwe

By Farayi Machamire for Zim Morning PostMathius Mbengo’s day begins at 3am, breaking sleep to hop onto a truck for inspections around the Savé Valley Conservancy in south eastern Zimbabwe.By 5am, Mathius is on foot with his K9 unit partner, traversing the conservancy on spoor detections.On detection tracks, Mathius and his Belgian Malinois partner can run up to 25 kilometres. It’s an active 24-hour cycle and the 44-year-old Mathius and his partner work tirelessly.All hands on deck by rangers, K9s and conservation players is the reason why the Anti-Poaching Tracking Specialists (ATS) team reached significant milestones in April 2022, marking...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Eco activists ‘could undermine energy security and hinder net-zero effort’

The UK’s leading offshore energy body has said environmental activists could undermine the country’s energy security and hinder its efforts to reach net zero.Protests, legal action and publicity stunts by organisations including Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil and Greenpeace may deter investment in the North Sea and set back the UK’s efforts to cut emissions, according to Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).The group’s chief executive Deirdre Michie is due to address colleagues in a speech at OEUK’s annual conference on Tuesday.The actions they’ve been taking – headline grabbing but damaging – are another risk to investor confidenceDeirdre Michie, OEUKActivists have refuted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#World Monuments Fund#University College#Jamaica#The Queen Elizabeth Ii#Indian#Tharp House#Government House#Culloden Farm#Roxburgh House
The Independent

New Zealand plane finds 7 missing aboard 2 boats in Pacific

New Zealand's military said Tuesday that an air force plane had found seven people who had gone missing aboard two small boats near the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati.The military said the crew aboard an Orion plane had coincidentally spotted the two boats within 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometers) of each other Monday after the boats went missing in separate incidents from the island nation late last week.The military said one of the boats had drifted 150 nautical miles (280 kilometers) from its intended course while the other one was closer to where it had gone missing near Makin...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Chinese premier congratulates Australian leader on election

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrote to congratulate Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his election victory, which some Australian media reported on Tuesday was a thawing of bilateral relations that Beijing put into deep freeze more than two years ago. Chinese ministers had refused to return phone calls of their Australian counterparts under former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative administration.Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong were sworn in Monday, then immediately flew to Tokyo for a summit with U.S., Japanese and Indian leaders after Australia’s center-left Labor Party narrowly won an election Saturday.Li told Albanese: “The sound and stable...
WORLD
The Independent

Whole country will reap rewards as Elizabeth line opens, says PM

The opening of the long-awaited Elizabeth line in London will have benefits beyond the capital, both Boris Johnson and the city’s mayor have said.The Prime Minister said the whole country will “reap the rewards” of a predicted multibillion pound boost to the economy, as the new railway line transports passengers from Tuesday.The delayed and overbudget line will boost capacity and cut journey times for east-west travel across the capital.Services will begin in new tunnels under the centre of the city at 6.30am.Large numbers of transport enthusiasts are expected to be on the first departures.Mr Johnson said: “As the Elizabeth line...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

More turn to UK food banks as food and fuel bills soar

For many struggling families, older people and the homeless, Michelle Donnelly’s food hub in east London has been a lifeline. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, she has been collecting surplus groceries from supermarkets and distributing them to people who can't afford to buy food.While the virus threat has faded, the need for food banks in Britain has soared. Skyrocketing energy and food bills are pushing millions deeper into financial hardship, and food banks and community groups like Donnelly’s across the United Kingdom say they don’t have enough to feed the growing numbers of desperate people knocking at their...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
The Independent

UK’s first national black British civil-rights group launched

A group of the UK’s most influential black leaders have launched the Black Equity Organisation (BEO) to advance justice and equality for black people in Britain.The organisation is the UK’s first national and independent civil-rights group and its launch coincides with the second anniversary of the murder in the US of George Floyd, which sparked the Black Lives Matter anti-racism protests across the world.Chairman of the trustees, Dame Vivian Hunt, said given the cost-of-living crisis it is “more urgent than ever we have a voice for black Britons”.She told the PA news agency: “The George Floyd anniversary is significant because...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band to tour in US, Europe

The Boss is hitting the road again, and the E Street Band band is coming with him.The rockers announced Monday that they will begin an arena tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe.Details on the cities the rockers will visit in the U.S. will be announced later, but it'll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in February 2017. “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement.The European concerts will...
MUSIC
The Independent

Hundreds gather to be among first passengers on new Elizabeth Tube Line

Hundreds of people gathered in central London on Tuesday morning in an attempt to be among the first passengers on the new Elizabeth Tube line.Transport enthusiasts hailed the “momentous occasion”, having travelled from across the country for the ceremony and queued from the early hours of the morning.Around 300 people queued outside Paddington Station ahead of the service’s opening at 6.30am, and the crowd cheered and rushed forwards when the doors opened at around 6.20am.The first train departed on time at 6.33am carrying hundreds of excited passengers.Colin Kelso, 18, travelled down from Glasgow for the event and wore a hoody...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Oil and gas industry calls on Johnson to reject windfall tax proposal

UK companies servicing oil and gas operators have urged the Prime Minister and the Chancellor against enforcing a windfall tax, in an open letter.Political pressure has mounted on the UK Government for a one-off additional tax to fund support for customers facing higher energy bills.In response, 31 organisations in the UK’s offshore energy supply chain have written an open letter calling for an end to speculation about such a tax.They include manufacturing and technology companies.After significant downturns which saw the offshore energy industry lose thousands of jobs, we need to encourage investment in cleaner energies and the sector which supports...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's the 4-nation Quad, where did it come from?

Leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday for a summit of the “Quad.” What is the group, where did it come from and why do diplomats keep coming up with strange names for various partnerships?WHAT IS THE QUAD?Formally the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the Quad began as a loose partnership after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, when the four countries joined together to provide humanitarian and disaster assistance to the affected region. It was formalized by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, but then fell dormant for nearly a decade, particularly...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

University lecturer who called Sikhs ‘you lot’ and colleague’s turban ‘a bandage’ struck off

A senior paediatric nursing lecturer has been struck off after he had made comments to a Sikh colleague mocking his religion.Maurice Slaven has been stripped of his nursing licence by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) – after a 22-year-long career – for racially harassing his co-worker from 2016 to 2018, including by referring to his turban as a hat and a bandage.The lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, in Cambridge, also referred to Sikhs as “you lot”, made jokes about the religion’s founder Guru Nanak, and made comments about Sikh children using “swords”, an NMC tribunal heard.Mr Slaven, who admitted...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

662K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy