Boris Johnson faces no further action in 126-fine partygate investigation

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
 4 days ago

Police have told Boris Johnson he faces no further action over lockdown breaches, Downing Street said, after the Metropolitan Police concluded its partygate investigation with a total of 126 fixed-penalty notices.

Scotland Yard said on Thursday it had issued fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) for events in Downing Street and across Whitehall spanning eight separate days, with 28 people receiving between two and five fines.

No 10 said the Prime Minister was “pleased” the investigation had concluded and that officers had told Mr Johnson he would not receive a second fine, having received one for the event on his 56th birthday.

The conclusion of Operation Hillman into partygate breaches spanning 11 months paves the way for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry.

It was understood Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also yet to receive another fine, after receiving one for attending the Prime Minister’s gathering in June 2020.

The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson has also received confirmation she faces no further action.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to the Prime Minister.”

Rishi Sunak
Carrie Johnson
Boris Johnson
MPs suggest Johnson behind ‘mysterious intervention’ in Nowzad evacuation

MPs have pointed the finger at Boris Johnson for a “mysterious intervention” in an effort to evacuate staff from the Nowzad animal welfare charity from Afghanistan.In a scathing report, a cross-party committee said the situation around Nowzad’s animals and staff highlighted the “arbitrary and chaotic” nature of the Foreign Office’s role in the evacuation process.Downing Street has denied the Prime Minister played any role in prioritising the evacuation of Nowzad’s staff but the Foreign Affairs Committee said “multiple senior officials” believed he had and “we have yet to be offered a plausible alternative explanation”.Mr Johnson personally dismissed as “total rhubarb”...
ANIMALS
Foreign Office chief’s exit demanded by MPs critical of ‘deep failures’ on Kabul

Afghan allies and British soldiers were “utterly let down by deep failures of leadership” in Government during the evacuation from Kabul, MPs have said, as they demanded the resignation of the Foreign Office’s top civil servant.A scathing report published on Tuesday called for Sir Philip Barton to consider his position over a “determination to avoid unearthing the facts” during an inquiry by the cross-party Foreign Affairs Committee.Then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab and Sir Philip’s failures to return from holiday as Kabul fell in August last year marked a “fundamental lack of seriousness, grip or leadership”, the MPs said.Leaders at the Foreign,...
WORLD
Anti-racism plan not about being ‘woke or politically correct’, police insist

Police chiefs have insisted that a new plan to tackle racism among officers is not about political correctness or being “woke”.The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) launched a Police Race Action Plan on Tuesday, aimed at tackling discrimination, addressing unfairness in the way black people are treated, and boosting the number of black officers and staff.Black people are nine times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people, and five times more likely to have force used upon them.Confidence levels stand at around 64% among black communities, falling to 54% among black Caribbean people, compared with an average...
SOCIETY
What the papers say – May 24

The front pages focus on a photograph that has emerged of the Prime Minister raising a toast at a No 10 lockdown party.The Independent says the pictures, which ran in an ITV exclusive, have thrown Boris Johnson’s premiership “deeper into peril”.Our front page tomorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uw2M0KxybX— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) May 23, 2022The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph and Metro look at the Metropolitan Police’s decision not to fine the PM for the event.Tuesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Nothing To See Here! Yard says Boris Broke No Rules” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UWlFYLtJZc— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022Tuesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Pressure on Met over pictures...
POLITICS
Boris Johnson accused of lying to MPs over pictures showing him drinking at leaving do

Pictures released by ITV News on Monday show the Prime Minister holding a drink while standing behind a table littered with bottles of wine and food during lockdown restrictions. These new four images have sparked fresh allegations that he lied to Parliament. The pictures were taken at a leaving party for then-director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, eight days after Mr Johnson imposed England’s second national coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister was previously fined for another party celebrating his birthday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen tours Chelsea Flower Show in electric buggyJohnny Depp’s career was damaged by his own lawsuits, expert says‘Anyone can get it’: WHO official dispels myth around monkeypox as ‘gay disease’
POLITICS
U.K.
US delegation sends warning to British Government over unilateral protocol plans

A delegation of politicians from the United States has warned the British Government that unilaterally removing the Northern Ireland Protocol “will not work”.Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee urged Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to engage in face-to-face negotiations with Brussels to resolve the outstanding issues.It comes as the bipartisan US congressional delegation is due to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin on Monday in Dublin.Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will also meet the group.The delegation, led by senior Democrat Richard Neal, is visiting Ireland and Northern Ireland this week amid ongoing tensions caused by the post-Brexit trading arrangements.Mr Kildee met with Ms...
U.S. POLITICS
Ukraine news – live: Arm other ‘vulnerable states’ at risk of Russia attack, UK urges

Ukraine's neighbour Moldova should be "equipped to Nato standard" to guard it against possible Russian aggression, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said.There is a need to ensure that Ukraine is “permanently able to defend itself”, and this also applies to other “vulnerable states” such as Moldova, which is not a Nato member – she added.Russia “absolutely” poses a security threat to Moldova, she said, as Vladimir Putin “has been clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia.”She told The Telegraph: “What we’re working on at the moment is a joint commission with Ukraine and Poland on upgrading Ukrainian...
POLITICS
‘Another punch to the heart’: Bereaved relatives furious at photos of PM drinking at No 10 lockdown party

People who lost loved ones while coronavirus restrictions were in force have spoken of their fury at Boris Johnson after new photographs emerged of the prime minister drinking wine at a lockdown party.One bereaved relative described the “soul-destroying” images of the boozy events in No 10 as “like yet another punch to the heart”, while another said of the prime minister: “I hope he can live with himself.”The images published by ITV News on Monday were allegedly taken at a Downing Street leaving party for former director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, when England remained in...
U.K.
UK’s first national Black civil rights organisation launched by cross-section of influential figures

The UK’s first national civil rights organisation established to advance justice and equity for Black people has been launched.The Black Equity Organisation (BEO) was founded by some of the country’s most influential Black figures from the worlds of business, law, arts and social justice including shadow foreign secretary David Lammy MP, academic David Olusoga, chief executive Karen Blackett, business leader Dame Vivian Hunt and artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah.It is hoped that this organisation would have the same level of scale as the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) in the United States, founded in 1909 by Black...
EDUCATION
UK’s first national black British civil-rights group launched

A group of the UK’s most influential black leaders have launched the Black Equity Organisation (BEO) to advance justice and equality for black people in Britain.The organisation is the UK’s first national and independent civil-rights group and its launch coincides with the second anniversary of the murder in the US of George Floyd, which sparked the Black Lives Matter anti-racism protests across the world.Chairman of the trustees, Dame Vivian Hunt, said given the cost-of-living crisis it is “more urgent than ever we have a voice for black Britons”.She told the PA news agency: “The George Floyd anniversary is significant because...
EDUCATION
Eco activists ‘could undermine energy security and hinder net-zero effort’

The UK’s leading offshore energy body has said environmental activists could undermine the country’s energy security and hinder its efforts to reach net zero.Protests, legal action and publicity stunts by organisations including Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil and Greenpeace may deter investment in the North Sea and set back the UK’s efforts to cut emissions, according to Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).The group’s chief executive Deirdre Michie is due to address colleagues in a speech at OEUK’s annual conference on Tuesday.The actions they’ve been taking – headline grabbing but damaging – are another risk to investor confidenceDeirdre Michie, OEUKActivists have refuted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

