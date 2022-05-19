11 dead and over 600,000 displaced as rain lashes parts of India under the grip of heatwave

At least 11 people have died in rain-related incidents in the northeastern and southern parts of India and thousands have been displaced even as large swathes of the country still remained in the throes of an unusually intense heatwave.

Nine people died and more than 600,000 have been displaced in Assam as heavy torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods, inundating hundreds of villages.

Incessant rainfall over the last four days has led to severe flooding in many parts of the state, and the situation is expected to become worse as the weather forecast agency predicted heavy rainfall till Friday.

More than 1,500 villages have been inundated in Assam after one of the world’s largest rivers, the Brahmaputra , which flows into India from neighbouring Bangladesh, breached its banks.

The state’s disaster management agency said roads, bridges, railway tracks and other infrastructure have been destroyed in several districts, making it difficult to supply relief material to affected villages.

The district of Nagaon was worst-hit, with 288,000 people affected.

Assam state’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said authorities were taking necessary steps to maintain the supply of essential commodities in the flood-hit areas and restore communication channels.

“The rail link will take around 45 days to be restored, while road connectivity will be up and running in the next two-three days,” Mr Sarma said.

Assam’s revenue minister Jogen Mohan, who is overseeing the relief efforts, said: “The situation remains extremely grave in the worst-hit Dima Hasao district, with both rail and road links snapped due to flooding and landslides.”

Indian soldiers and army choppers have been roped in to conduct rescue and relief operations. They retrieved more than 2,000 people trapped in the district of Hojai.

Meanwhile, two people died in the city of Bengaluru in southern Indian state Karnataka in the last 24 hours as heavy rain pummelled the city. Authorities had issued a red alert, indicating “most severe” situation, in coastal areas on Wednesday.

Authorities in another southern Indian state, Kerala, have also issued a warning in 12 districts amid heavy rainfall. The entire state, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, has been put on alert for severe circumstances.

However, wider regions in northern India are still under the grips of a scorching heatwave that has hit the country since March.

An eight-year-old boy died on Monday afternoon in Punjab after he got sick due to intense heat and the family was unable to save him despite taking him to hospitals, The Indian Express reported.

Heatwaves are also forecast to prevail in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh states. The maximum temperature will be above 45C in isolated parts in the desert state of Rajasthan.

After the mercury touched 50C in some parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday , India’s capital city’s maximum temperature on Thursday would be 42C, according to the forecast.

According to a study by the UK Met Office, climate change is making record-breaking heatwaves in northwest India and Pakistan 100 times more likely.