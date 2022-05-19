ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiba Inu Coin: Can Meme Power Lift This Crypto Coin?

By Bernard Zambonin
 4 days ago

If you follow cryptocurrency news, you know that the market has been crashing. However, some coins are starting to show signs of recovery — particularly Shiba Inu (SHIB).

As a "meme coin," Shiba Inu has faced ridicule from some serious crypto investors. But SHIB's meme power may help the cryptocurrency move back into the black.

Figure 1:  Shiba Inu Coin: Can Meme Power Lift This Crypto Coin? Unsplash

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: GME, AMC: Is Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio The New Meme Investor?)

Understanding Shiba Inu's Origins

Shiba Inu started as a community-driven project. The coin's founder, Ryoshi, defined the coin at first as "an experiment in a decentralized spontaneous community building."

The coin's growth has surprised even its developers. Shiba Inu's market cap reached $41 billion in October 2021. As the crypto's community grew from hundreds to thousands of members, the "SHIBArmy" demonstrated that strength lies in numbers.

According to the coin's white paper, Ryoshi was inspired to create the meme coin after watching the 2021 meme frenzy around GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report.

They noticed that the meme movement's success was stifled by the bureaucracy of centralized finance:

"2021 opened our eyes to how little control the average person has in the face of these overarching, generational structures when GameStop and AMC stock value exploded seemingly overnight. WallStreetBets tested the waters of what it would look like to disperse control to consumers and inexperienced investors alike."

Thus, the principles behind Shiba Inu are a cry for independence from a bureaucratic market unfavorable to individual investors.

"In the ever-shifting economic landscape, cryptocurrencies which do not take their independence into their own hands struggle with a tenuous existence."

Fundamentally Worthless?

Today Shiba Inu is the 15th most valuable cryptocurrency in existence, with a market cap of nearly $7 billion. However, the biggest criticism of the meme currency is its lack of functionality.

Critics attribute this to the fact that Shiba Inu was developed only for trading on the hype of the crypto market. In today's bearish crypto market, many Shiba Inu investors have migrated to alternative projects such as Bitgert (BRISE), whose value has remained high due to its focus on DeFi, NFTs, and Web 3.0 products.

But those who think that the Shiba Inu community has no concrete plans for its future applicability are mistaken. A few months ago, developers announced that they are working on a project entitled Shibaverse, an immersive metaverse world within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Some experts believe this could be big for Shiba Inu and perhaps re-ignite the performance of the meme coin.

SHIB Has Meme Power

Assets often receive the "meme" label because their valuations don't match their underlying fundamentals. However, ultimately, it's supply and demand that move asset prices. And sometimes those market forces are unpredictable.

As we've seen with meme stocks like GameStop and AMC, when individual investors work together to defeat a supposedly oppressive system, great rallies can occur.

The share prices of these meme assets have skyrocketed to the moon due mostly to high trading volume orchestrated through communities on social media platforms like Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report and Reddit. Shiba Inu's Twitter profile has more than 3.3 million followers. The r/SHIBArmy community forum on Reddit has more than 474,000 frequently engaged members.

The most valuable meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), has roughly the same number of followers on Twitter. However, there are more than 2.3 million members of the r/dogecoin subreddit.

This shows how popular these cryptocurrencies are and the levels of engagement they can achieve even without necessarily having a project with a market-value applicability.

Perhaps a lack of fundamentals doesn't matter if the demand for meme coins continues to exist, driven by meme investors' unwavering optimism that SHIB will make it "to the moon."

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
MemeStockMaven

GameStop Stock: The "Meme Guys" Are Still Around

The last few weeks of trading have not been easy for GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report stock. Since April, shares have fallen in line with the volatile broader market. Many investors are reluctant to buy more shares of stocks at the same time that other investors are panic selling.
RETAIL
MemeStockMaven

Why Aterian Is the Top Short-Squeeze Stock Pick for May

Software platform Aterian (ATER) - Get Aterian Inc Report was the top short-squeeze target for April. Retail investors piled into the stock, increasing its trading volume and handing short sellers heavy losses. But we believe May could be another eventful month for Aterian stock. Here's why. Why Aterian Became a...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

The Next 3 Catalysts for GameStop Stock

After several days in the red, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shareholders are anxiously awaiting the next catalyst that will send the stock sharply higher again. Lucky for them, June promises to be an eventful month for GameStop. Here are three catalysts that may soon turn...
ECONOMY
MemeStockMaven

GME And AMC: No Longer Working As A Market Hedge

At one point, our Wall Street Memes channel proposed an idea based on observation of price action. Maybe GameStop stock (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC stock (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report could serve as a hedge against unfavorable market movements.
STOCKS
