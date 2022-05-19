ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton wears a designer coral dress – we've found some dupes

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
Kate Middleton stepped out in summer brights yesterday, wearing a stunning Emilia Wickstead coral coat dress in keeping with her classic, signature style. The Duchess of Cambridge was attending a royal garden party, and just like the rest of us, embraced the recent sunny weather.

With The Queen’s jubilee quickly approaching, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Kate’s wardrobe. This particular look featured the chic dress, which has a tailored fit, long sleeves, pleats and waistband detailing, plus matching heels and a Jane Taylor fascinator.

While the coat dress in question isn’t available online, we’ve found a similar sleeved Emilia Wickstead piece for an eye-watering £1,710.

While most of us don’t have that kind of budget, it needn’t stand in the way of emulating The Duchess’s elegance.

We’ve done the hard work for you by scanning the virtual shelves to find some affordable dupes. Kate herself is partial to wearing outfits from high street brands, so we think she’d royally approve of these purse-friendly takes on her coat dress.

Karen Millen tuxedo wrap dress, coral pink: £156, Karenmillen.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fE7Qq_0fjMSkDn00

This tailored tuxedo dress has a sleek wrap design, complete with a satin-finish tie belt and lapels. A colourful summer outfit option suitable for weddings, nights out, and perhaps your own garden party, this is the closest dupe we’ve found. The pop of coral would work perfectly paired with matching heels, and perhaps some metallic accessories.

Ethereal London Aria coral midi shirt dress: £475, Wolfandbadger.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLxx8_0fjMSkDn00

As an homage to Kate, this dress closely mirrors the timeless style The Duchess of Cambridge favours. The draped coral silk is cinched in at the waist with a wrap tie, and its calf-length shape creates a classic silhouette.

Plus, the collar and buttoned-up sleeves add a contrasting smartness to the flowing princess-esque sleeves and skirt. Although still an investment buy, this dress does have the Duchess written all over it.

Phase Eight Cheryl frill cuff occasion coat: £179, Phase-eight.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrJmM_0fjMSkDn00

If you’re seeking a similar cut to Kate’s coat dress, but tend to stick to more muted colours, this is the neutral buy for you. The mid-length sleeves are a flattering-looking shape, finished with a frill. There are concealed buttons which create an outline much like The Duchess’s Emilia Wickstead dress too. Sleek darts add a smooth shift shape, and the pockets – as ever – earn extra bonus points.

We’ve found a range of jubilee merchandise to shop ahead of the event, from mugs to art prints

The Independent

