The Rev. Jesse Jackson promotes Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Fayetteville

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is in Fayetteville promoting the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

A non-profit that Jackson founded, PUSH stands for People United to Save Humanity. It strives for social justice, civil rights, and political activism.

Jackson was asked what he thinks are the biggest issues facing the U.S. right now. “Blacks and whites must come together on issues of common ground,” Jackson said. “We’re better together.”

“Better together” is a common theme the reverend stresses. He also wants to address disenfranchisement among minorities and register more young people to vote.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

