Disney Stock: Should You Buy After Q2 Earnings?

By Bruno Reis,Guest Contributor
MavenFlix
MavenFlix
 4 days ago

Year to date, DIS is down more than 30%, and the company's quarterly results have not met all expectations. Is now the time to buy?

Frightened by Netflix 's ( NFLX ) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report dismal quarterly results, many investors were anxiously awaiting Disney's ( DIS ) - Get Walt Disney Company Report second-quarter (Q2) earnings report this past week. The company managed to beat most of its targets, especially for new streaming subscriptions and theme park revenue.

Even so, Disney still fell short of analysts' revenue projections, reporting $19.2 billion, versus expectations of $20.1 billion.

With the stock down more than 30% year to date, is now the time to buy DIS? Let's take a look.

Figure 1: Disney Stock: Should You Buy After Q2 Earnings?

Unsplash

( Read more from the MavenFlix: Netflix Stock: Is Bill Ackman Wrong? )

Strong Streaming Results

Unlike its main competitor, Netflix, Disney managed to see good results in its streaming business in Q2. Not only that, but the company beat analysts' projection. The number of subscribers grew by more than 30% compared to Q2 2021, with a total of 137.7 million Disney+ users. The market was estimating 135 million subscribers for this quarter.

However, looking at the company's performance since 2019 (the first year the streaming service was launched), this was the slowest growth quarter for Disney+. But a slowdown was already expected, because the company had experienced a peak subscription period due to the COVID pandemic.

Also, even with relatively low growth compared to other quarters, the company is still ahead of Netflix, which reported a drop in subscriptions last quarter.

Price increases for the streaming service also contributed to Disney's revenue increase in this period (average revenue per unit increased by about 5%), but price increases within the streaming industry have become more complex, thanks to growing competition and a looming price war. It's possible that these corrections in plan values will be less frequent.

Another very important point is that, since 2021, Disney has been saying that most of its 2022 streaming revenue should come in the second half of the year, with a lot of content being released starting in the middle of 2022.

Theme Parks Still Recovering

Because Disney parks were forced to close their doors during the pandemic, it was already expected that this segment would see great growth this year. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the company's Parks, Experiences, and Products revenue segment grew by more than 100%.

Even so, Disney pointed out that most of its theme parks still operate with capacity constraints, and many others are affected by travel issues. The most affected parks are the Asian ones: Hong Kong reopened only in April this year, while Shanghai remains closed.

Therefore, this segment is expected to grow further in the coming months, returning to pre-pandemic capacity later this year.

Our Take

Disney has proven itself to be a resilient business over the years, improving over time and getting better at surfing all the market trends. However, the current bear market environment we are experiencing is not favorable for most companies.

In recent months, the U.S. stock market has proven to be quite difficult and very volatile. Therefore, investing in stocks now could be risky, but there is potential for great returns if the market decides to reverse.

It's up to the investor to decide if Disney will continue to stand out among its competitors and if the market in the coming months will see the company as a good investment.

( Read more from the MavenFlix: Disney Stock: Jim Cramer Is Buying More Shares )

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)

Comments / 0

MavenFlix

MavenFlix

New York, NY
ABOUT

The latest news on streaming stocks

 https://www.thestreet.com/streaming

