ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Still Relying on an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While 10-speeds become the industry standard, one automaker is lagging far...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 26

InMemoryOf...
4d ago

From a durability perspective, 6 speed is better than 8 speed is better than 10 speed, and the claimed improvement in fuel economy isn't worth the trade off in my opinion.

Reply
5
Lance Jolley
4d ago

I think you get worse gas mileage from all the constant gear hunting with these transmissions. More gears=more downshifting.

Reply
4
Ted W
2d ago

I have a 2018 Silverado LT trim 4x4 crew cab, 5.3L V-8 with the 6 speed, seems to work well and I get up to 25 mpg on the highway.

Reply(4)
4
Related
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automatic Transmission#Ford Trucks#Ford F 150 Raptor#Ram Trucks#Vehicles#Dodge#Torqueflite#Aisin#Hemi#Zf#Gm
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
The Verge

Ford did what Tesla won’t

Last fall, Ford began parading around a fully electric 1978 F-100 pickup truck that could accelerate 0–60 mph in around three seconds. The company brought it to YouTubers, automotive trade shows, Jay Leno, and even us. And we all agreed: we want this truck in our own garages. But...
BUSINESS
New York Post

1 in 4 delivery drivers admit to hooking up in their trucks, survey finds

They give the full package deal. A new survey discovered shocking and racy details about the lives of couriers, including that one in four delivery drivers have hooked up with someone while on the job. Conducted by Circuit, a route-planning app for drivers, the survey polled 564 drivers, a group...
AGRICULTURE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

108K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy