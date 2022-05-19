ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maria Callas winner dies, at 70

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Romanian mezzo-soprano Mariana Cioromila has died in Brazil where...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Great British mezzo-soprano dies of myeloma

The family has reported the death of Anne Howells, a soaring international mezzo at the Met, Vienna, Salzburg and elsewhere and one of the most agreeable and unfussy personalities on the world stage. Anne was 81. She leaves a son and a daughter from two marriages, to fellow-singers Ryland Davies...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Callas
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Russians destroy Kharkiv area concert hall

Witness the results of a May 20 Russian missile attack on the Palace of Culture in the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region. There were families sheltering at the time in the building.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romanian
Slipped Disc

Maestro quits ‘at my own request’

Graz Opera has lost its chief conductor. Roland Kluttig will leave in mid-2023, ‘at my own request,’ after one three year-term. Artistic director Nora Schmid will aos leave next year and Kluttig has not received a new contract offer from her successor. Graz has flourished under Kluttig’s baton,...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Vienna is still selling 20% fewer tickets

A survey of Vienna theatres shows they are operating at 20 percent pre-Covid capacity. The State Opera has risen to 90%, but that’s nine points lower than before with the influx of Asian tourists. Stephan Pauly, director of the Musikverein, says, ‘for many concerts we are noticeably below the...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko pitches for a return in Paris

The Russian soprano has used Le Monde to deliver a defence of her position in the Russia-Ukraine war. She says, among other things, that she could not denounce Putin because he was president of her country and that her donations to the separatist leader in Ukraine (pictured) were intended for the Donetsk opera house, ‘nothing political’.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon Pocket Review – The Breach at Hampstead Theatre

The Breach – Hampstead Theatre – Pocket review. Jude and Acton’s father has fallen from a high building. His teenage children play a bizarre game in which they imagine what he was thinking as he fell to his death. Jude, at 16, works nights and weekends to pay the bills, and is a tiger in defence of her brother,14-year old Acton. At school, two older boys protect him from bullying but, in return, require the use of their basement as a meeting place for their club. The consequences of what they do in their club will not become clear for fourteen years. What happened the night of Jude’s 17th birthday party is eventually revealed and it isn’t as big a surprise as it should be.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Raymond Gubbay gets Royal send-off

The Royal Albert Hall this afternoon put on a concert in honour of Raymond Gubbay, marking its own 150th anniversary and the 1500 concerts, operas and Ballets that Raymond has produced in the hall over half a century. The celebrant, 76, made his own stage debut in the silent role...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Buenos Aires appoints British chief

The Teatro Colon has named the British conductor Jan Latham-Koenig as its next music director, starting now. Latham-Koenig, 68, has in the past headed the Teatro Massimo di Palermo and the Orchestre Philharmonique and Opéra in Strasbourg. He is presently with the Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM, Mexico City....
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Pittsburgh enters 7th year without a concertmaster

The Pittsburgh Symphony has hired five new players, but its viola section is still depleted and its concertmaster’s eat has been vacant for six whole seasons. The music director Manfred Honeck is brother of the Vienna Philharmonic concertmaster. Has he set the bar too high?. Or is the pay...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Slipped Disc

Baritone sues Berlin transport for discrimination

Jeremy Osborne’s experience with Berlin ticket inspectors is a less cheerful one. The dual national American-German opera singer is one of a string of people of colour who say they have been singled out and physically abused by controllers on the public transport system of a city that outwardly prides itself on its diversity and social liberalism. In a landmark case for Germany, he is currently suing the state-owned metro operator for discrimination over an incident in October 2020….
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy