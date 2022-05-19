Maria Callas winner dies, at 70

The Breach – Hampstead Theatre – Pocket review. Jude and Acton’s father has fallen from a high building. His teenage children play a bizarre game in which they imagine what he was thinking as he fell to his death. Jude, at 16, works nights and weekends to pay the bills, and is a tiger in defence of her brother,14-year old Acton. At school, two older boys protect him from bullying but, in return, require the use of their basement as a meeting place for their club. The consequences of what they do in their club will not become clear for fourteen years. What happened the night of Jude’s 17th birthday party is eventually revealed and it isn’t as big a surprise as it should be.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO