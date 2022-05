WATERFORD, N.Y. — The Town of Waterford will resume its Memorial Day Parade tradition after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Parade steps off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, and will take place along the traditional route from Grace Street in the Northside neighborhood, along Saratoga Avenue to Broad Street, and finishing with a Memorial ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The parade will feature local Veterans and members of VFW Memorial Post 5800, American Legion Post 235, local civic groups and youth organizations, marching bands, as well as members and equipment from the Waterford and Northside Fire Departments, and Waterford Rescue Squad.

WATERFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO