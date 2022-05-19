ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Bonnie L. Schuett

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonnie L. Schuett, loving wife to Mark and mother of four, passed away after a long, courageous, 12-year battle with breast cancer at the age of 69. Bonnie was born in Watertown to Don and Betty Buth. She married her high school sweetheart, Mark Schuett, and went on to have four...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Ann Smith

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Smith, 79, passed peacefully on May 16, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by her children, Kevin Smith (Susan Keel) and Shelly (Steve) Zinda; adored grandchildren Cole and Jake Zinda; and brother Jeff (Liz) Knapstein (Bella Vista, AR). Cindy was preceded...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard V. Finch

Richard V. Finch, 87, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in West Bend to the late Leonard and Virginia (nee Gonring) Finch on October 12, 1934. He attended school at Holy Angels, West Bend High, UW-Madison, and returned to school at age 50 for a MS from Cardinal Stritch. He met Lois Manson on a blind date in Madison and they were married in 1956.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Genevieve ‘Gen’ Albiero

Genevieve “Gen” Albiero, nee Heppe, of West Bend, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at The Cottages at Cedar Run at the age of 94 years. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church on Friday, June 3, from 3 until 4:45 p.m. with a memorial Mass of Christian burial to follow at 5 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary Ann Irene Freida Brueggemann Yahr

Mary Ann Irene Freida Brueggemann Yahr, 95, of West Bend died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Cottages at Cedar Run. Mary Ann was born on October 31, 1926, to the late Walter and Laura (nee Lemke) Brueggemann in Mequon. She grew up on a produce farm in Mequon. Mary Ann graduated from Sunnyside School on Donges Bay Road in 1940, keeping in touch with her classmates and teacher Genevieve Dessloch for many years. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1944. Mary Ann went on to study music and graduated from State Teachers College at Milwaukee. She was a member of Delta Omicron sorority.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oconomowoc, WI
City
Delafield, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Watertown, WI
Obituaries
City
Watertown, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James “Jim” P. Gruber

James “Jim” P. Gruber, 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. He was born on October 6, 1948, to the late Roman and Elsie (nee Reisch) Gruber in West Bend. Jim graduated from West Bend High School in 1967. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. On July 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to LaVerne Rossmann in Racine. Jim was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and watching the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jim did a lot of volunteering and was always helping others. He also sang in a choir group. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milan J. Gunderson

Milan J. Gunderson, age 77, of Delafield, died on May 16, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on September 17, 1944. Milan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Laurel “Lori” (nee Petri), sons Timothy Gunderson and Terrance “Terry” (Shelliann) Gunderson, grandsons Austin Gunderson and Jacob Gunderson, many nieces and nephews, and his four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Florence Gunderson, and grandson Andrew Oehler.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former employees, loyal customers share memories of Marty’s Pizza

BROOKFIELD — Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, closed permanently on Friday due to staff shortages. The Delafield location will remain open. For loyal patrons and former employees the absence of a familiar haunt is already felt. Mike Schmidt is a Catholic Memorial alum who participated in cross...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Murten Gustav Hess

Murten Gustav Hess, age 81, of Hartford was born to eternal life on May 16, 2022, with family at his side at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. “Murt” was born on May 12, 1941, in Mauston to the late Walter and Bernice Hess. Murt is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of 59 years; dear dad of Terry Ann (Stephen) Jacobs and Sue Ann (Michael) Grams; proud “Opa” to grandchildren Christopher and Noelle Gates, Jakob Grams, Gretchen, nee Grams, (Adam) Amundson; great-grandchildren Weston and Ellie Amundson. He was dear brother of Phillip (Rose) Hess, Sandra Dietz, nee Hess, dear brother of the late John (the late Deanna) Edgerton. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennon
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald ‘Mike’ Schmitz

Donald “Mike” Schmitz of Waukesha went to his final home with God on May 14, 2022. He was born July 19, 1935, in Brownsville to Robert and Martha Schmitz. His parents taught him to be hard working and never be a quitter in life. Most of his childhood were good memories.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc softball salutes seniors

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School softball program honored seniors (from left) Rachel Brockway, Megan Griswold and Mackenna Schultz for their years of dedication to the program. Follow the Raccoons in the WIAA playoffs in the Enterprise. For more Oconomowoc prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Enterprise today: https://bit.ly/ocoent_sub.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Five O's clip Genesee, climb to 2-0

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Five O's rode another stellar pitching performance from Jonah Landowski to a 4-3 Land o' Lakes Baseball League victory over the Genesee Rebels on Sunday at Roosevelt Field. Landowski struck out 10 batters in five scoreless innings for the second straight week before Jackson Brown...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Raccoons snare Round Robin

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School baseball team outlasted Homestead for a 5-4 victory in nine innings to sweep its Round Robin at Roosevelt Field on Saturday. Senior Logan Des Lauries (pictured) slammed his first high school home run to help Oconomowoc run-rule Whitnall in its opening game. The...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#St Jerome
Greater Milwaukee Today

New sports/entertainment district planned for downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Kacmarcik Enterprises and Bear Development have agreed to purchase an 11-acre parcel from Marquette University that the companies plan to develop into a vibrant sports and entertainment district. The parcel, developed by Kenosha-based Bear Development, is bordered by North Sixth Street to the east, Michigan Street to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Laser focused: KM wins at Wanaki

MENOMONEE FALLS — John Sams knows what a championship team looks like better than most. Sams, the boys golf coach at Kettle Moraine since 2016, guided the Lasers to their first-ever WIAA Division 1 state title last June. After losing his top three players from that team, though, the last thing Sams and his Lasers were thinking about was a repeat.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Puerto Rican food bus opening in New Berlin

WAUKESHA — Puerto Rican food from La Promesa, a food “bus,” is coming to New Berlin on Thursday. Luís Diaz, who owns the bus with his wife, Katherine Quiles, said he made the bus into a small restaurant. “I really had this idea a long time...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha hazmat team dispatched to Goodwill store

WAUKESHA — The Fire Department and hazmat team responded Saturday to a reported inhalation hazard at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 2015 Meadow Ln., according to fire department officials. Employees told the responding fire crew members, who arrived on-scene at around 11 a.m., that an unknown substance became...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot swept into office as an avowed reformer. Three years later, critics see ‘missed opportunities’ and a mixed record

CHICAGO — As a candidate for mayor, Lori Lightfoot promised to transform Chicago’s often corrupt political culture, in part by taking away the near-total power aldermen have over matters in their own wards and by leading a transparent government. “For years, they said Chicago ain’t ready for reform....
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger can’t solve Arrowhead’s pitching

HARTLAND — The Slinger Owls fell to Arrowhead 6-0 on the road on Friday. The Owls dropped to 15-6 on the year. While Arrowhead improved to 20-1 on the year. The game was much closer than the score says it was, as Arrowhead only led 1-0 all the way up to the fifth inning in what was a pitching and defensive battle.
SLINGER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy