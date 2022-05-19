ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford City Market returns Friday with smaller footprint, bigger plans

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbG0R_0fjMOVVG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK6iV_0fjMOVVG00

ROCKFORD — City Market returns to downtown Rockford this Friday for its 13th season with a smaller footprint but with organizers aiming for bigger crowds drawn by new attractions like axe throwing and about 70 vendors.

Visitors will find a rotating cast of food trucks along the State Street bridge. The Rockford Park District will provide kid and family-friendly activities on the street near the City Market Pavilion. And there will be "pop-up" activities and events alongside them.

"We've put a lot of thought, preparation and joy into planning how to use our footprint to best fit the needs of our vendors, our patrons and our community," City Market spokeswoman Becca Bartels wrote in an email to the Register Star. "This summer, you can find our friends from the Rockford Park District hosting their Time 2 Play kids activities, rotating pop-up events from Big Timber Axe Throwing, the RPL Library Bus and the Rock Valley College Tech Bus."

Rockford City Council agreed to close State Street from Wyman to Madison streets, including the bridge for the Rockford City Market the next 20 Friday nights starting this week despite objections from downtown business owners.

More: Downtown business owners say Rockford City Market street closures divide city

City Market features local vendors, artisans and producers, in addition to food, drinks and live music.

The closure of a portion of State Street was considered a compromise between some store owners who didn't want any street closures at all and organizers and city administration that had sought to also close Madison Street and more of State Street.

Organizers and city officials hope that closing State Street will make visitors safer and allow for more activities and attractions.

Expect entertainers, dance troupes or other as yet unannounced acts to activate State Street between the railroad tracks and Madison Street as the 20-week season unfolds.

On opening night you can challenge your friends or family to see who can throw an axe better in Big Timber Axe Throwing's mobile trailer. It is the first "pop-up" event and it can be found on State Street alongside the Rockford Park District Time 2 Play — City Market Edition area that will feature four square, knock hockey, hop scotch, jump the bridge, tic tac toe and other games.

It features two axe throwing lanes. The target has bull's eye worth six points. You get 10 throws for $10 and the one with the highest score wins a koozie can cooler, said co-owner Kyle Giron of Big Timber, 4249 E State St.

"We usually teach people to throw two handed first because that is easiest but plenty of people elect to throw one-handed," Giron said. "For beginners we have these Estwing axes that are really durable and easy to throw."

More City Market: Here's a complete list of new vendors at Rockford City Market for 2022

Big Timber will be at the City Market on five nights including opening night and then the first Friday of each month.

Food trucks that will be available on a rotating basis include Ka-Bao, Catina Taco, Sizz n Fizz burgers, T&C Cooking Creations, You’re Bacon Me Crazy, The Olive Branch, The Nenas Food Truck, Jolly Wow BBQ, La Calle and Chef T & Just Ryan.

Although some business owners say street closures on a key business night make reaching their stores and restaurants difficult, Mayor Tom McNamara said City Market and the thousands of visitors it attracts each year is good for the city and the downtown.

"I am looking forward to the next 20 Fridays being packed downtown, helping our small brick and mortar businesses, incubating these phenomenal vendors that will be there, having great activities for kids, and really just breathing that fresh new life that the City Market does every single year into our downtown," McNamara said.

Jeff Kolkey: (815) 987-1374; jkolkey@rrstar.com ; @jeffkolkey

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford City Market returns Friday with smaller footprint, bigger plans

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Business
City
Madison, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

1K+
Followers
885
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy