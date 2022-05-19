Masks recommended again at some Anne Arundel Co. schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabid Red Fox has been found near a residential community in Severna Park, and officials are looking for any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said. The fox was found on May 18 near the Chatham Hills Community and tested positive for rabies, the agency said. Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court is asked to contact the health department by calling 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut. Rabies is potentially fatal but can be treated with injections.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO