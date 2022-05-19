ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Masks recommended again at some Anne Arundel Co. schools

By Nick Iannelli
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile masks are not mandated anymore in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, classrooms, they are now being recommended in some schools where COVID-19 is more widespread. All students and staff members at a school will be asked to wear a mask indoors if at least 5% of their school’s population tests positive...

wtop.com

Blox_Dev
4d ago

my grandchildren won't be wearing them either. it is nothing but a form of control and child abuse.

