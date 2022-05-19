ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock on the Dip

By Ciro Ribeiro
Amazon Maven
Amazon Maven
 4 days ago

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stock has been bleeding in 2022. AMZN dipped to $2,107.44 last Wednesday, May 11, losing nearly all of the gains it made during the COVID pandemic. For comparison's sake, the stock was trading at $2,095.97 on February 21, 2020.

It might be far too optimistic to say AMZN has reached a bottom. Macroeconomic headwinds directly impact the company’s e-commerce business, making it impossible to predict when the selloff will end. However, there are two reasons why this could be an excellent opportunity to buy the dip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QI3Kt_0fjMOK2V00
Figure 1:  2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock on the Dip Getty Images

(Read more from Amazon Maven: Amazon Shareholder Letter: 3 Insights From Andy Jassy’s First Memo)

#1 Amazon is still the dominant player

From a macro perspective, Amazon is not in a good spot. Inflation is surging, and despite the Fed's rate hikes, experts disagree about how long it will take to stabilize consumer prices.

The reason for this is the fact that prices are rising only because of pandemic-era stimulus measures, but also because of “a combination of super-strong demand and lacking supply,” according to JPMorgan.

That said, it's important to remember the e-commerce space is still expanding — U.S. e-commerce sales will grow by 15.3% in 2022, according to Insider Intelligence — and Amazon is still by far the dominant player, owning 40% of market share.

As the Seattle-based company keeps capturing online retail growth, while its cloud-computing unit, AWS, compensates for its losses, Amazon might come out as the best-positioned e-commerce player.

#2 The best time for buying AMZN

Let’s do a quick mental exercise: Pretend a time traveler hands you a set of winning lottery numbers without telling you the exact date those numbers would be drawn. What would you do? Would you play one ticket each week until you hit the jackpot?

This is how I believe Amazon's stock will play out for the upcoming years. I can’t tell exactly when AMZN will recover its mojo, but I believe it will happen sometime in the future.

Amazon is still an extremely relevant company. It dominates the U.S. online retail space and the cloud industry and has a strong-and-growing presence in many others areas, such as video streaming and advertising.

And the current selloff might just be the best time to buy. As DM Martins Research founder Daniel Martins has shown, Amazon has historically produced its most significant gains after 15%-plus and 30%-plus corrections, as illustrated below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGu4v_0fjMOK2V00
Figure 2: Medium one-year return on AMZN. data from Yahoo Finance

Wall Street Speaks

First-quarter results made Wall Street rethink its bullish stance toward Amazon's stock. Still, almost every expert kept their buy recommendation, with an average price target of nearly $3,700, implying a 60% upside.

That said, I would still reiterate that Amazon is in a delicate position, and the stock could dip even lower before recovering. Equity investing is risky. Investors must understand that higher returns usually imply higher risk exposure. Know your own risk tolerance before committing capital to AMZN or any other stock.

When the stock market turns bullish again, how do you believe Amazon stock will perform?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Amazon Maven)

Comments / 0

Related
Amazon Maven

Amazon Post-Earnings: What Wall Street Is Saying

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report most recent earnings report revealed a weak first quarter in 2022. Every single top investment firm in Wall Street was forced to revisit its projections for the company’s net sales — mostly for the company's e-commerce segment. Before the first...
STOCKS
Amazon Maven

Amazon Q1 Earnings: What To Watch

It is earnings season, and many investors are worried about the tech sector, especially after Netflix’s terrible results. Should Amazon’s shareholders be on the lookout for a similar drop? The answer may be both “yes” and “no.”. Amazon’s valuation is just as aggressive as Netflix’s,...
STOCKS
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: How Rivian Automotive May Impact Its Q1 Earnings

Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report IPO generated an approximately $11 billion gain for Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. That drove the e-commerce company's fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) through the roof — Amazon reported EPS of $27.75, far greater than the expected $3.66.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Stock#Advertising#Consumer Prices#Amzn#Covid#Fed#Jpmorgan#Insider Intelligence
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

Meat producer Cranswick maintains 2023 outlook on tight check on costs

May 24 (Reuters) - British meat producer Cranswick (CWK.L) on Tuesday stood by its outlook for the current fiscal year and reported higher annual profit, as it continues to rein in costs stemming from inflation, labour shortages, and supply chain issues. Cranswick, which traces its roots to a pig farming...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Over one fifth of Britons 'struggling' to make ends meet -Kantar

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Over one fifth of British households described themselves as "struggling" to make ends meet as grocery price inflation hit 7.0% in the four weeks to May 15, its highest level in 13 years, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday. It said within the 22% of...
BUSINESS
Amazon Maven

Amazon Maven

New York, NY
110
Followers
139
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Amazon Maven brings you the latest coverage of all things Amazon

 https://www.thestreet.com/amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy