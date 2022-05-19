10 things before the opening bell

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Max Adams
Good morning. We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the S&P 500 on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day loss since June 2020, and a $2.2 billion hedge fund sees a "really bad" recession coming.

Let's dive into what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQyQu_0fjMOJ9m00
Traders have been cheered by earnings but are still concerned about inflation. Spencer Platt/ Getty Images

1. The S&P 500 on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day loss since June 2020. Many investors are licking their wounds this morning, after the S&P 500 lost 4% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 5.1% yesterday.

The plummet comes amid fears over the prospect of the world economy experiencing stagflation — a toxic combination of high inflation and slowing growth.

Strategists at IG said: "The brief bounce in risk assets in the first half of the week looks to have now turned entirely, as inflation and growth fears reassert themselves."

Caxton FX analyst Michael Brown also had a gloomy forecast, saying: "The technical picture is as grim as the fundamental one for equities, with the S&P future again failing to remain above 4,050, and having broken sub-4,000 once more."

Here's the latest on yesterday's market plunge, and what the markets are doing now.

In other news:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416i4P_0fjMOJ9m00
A U.S. postal worker puts his seatbelt on after filing up his vehicle at a gas station in Garden Grove, California, U.S., March 29, 2022. Mike Blake/Reuters

2. US futures fell early Thursday, suggesting there may be a continuation of yesterday's selloff. Here are the latest market moves.

3. On deck today: Palo Alto Networks, Kohl's Corp., Apollo Investment Corp., all reporting. Plus, look out for the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report at 7:30am ET.

4. There's been a lot of talk of a housing bubble recently. Insider asked 32 experts their opinion on where home prices are headed in the coming months. Read why most said the market isn't in a bubble.

5. Tesla got kicked off an ESG-focused stock index. Despite its focus on zero-emission products, Elon Musk's company was booted from the S&P 500 ESG index. In response, Musk tweeted, "Shame on S&P Global!" Here's what to know.

6. China is once again mining a lot of bitcoin. After a sweeping crackdown on the digital asset space by authorities in Beijing, China is sitting just behind the US as the second largest miner. Read how the country's bitcoin miners did it.

7. Buckle up for gas going to $6 a gallon. JPMorgan this week warned prices at the pump will hit extreme levels as the summer driving season begins in the US. The national average topped $4.50 on Tuesday. Here's what drivers should expect in the coming months.

8. These stocks have mostly priced in recession risk and are poised to outperform. Bank of America flagged a handful of small and mid-cap names that are well-positioned if stocks rebound. Here are the firm's top 20 picks.

9. A $2.2 billion hedge fund sees a "really bad" recession coming. Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital says the great unwind of risk assets is upon us — but these four cryptocurrencies and five Chinese stocks are still worth a look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t70HW_0fjMOJ9m00

10. Consumer sentiment and retail sales are moving in opposite directions. Americans say they hate the economy, but are spending big. Take a look at retail sales in April versus the latest sentiment readings.

Keep up with the latest markets news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Max Adams in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email madams@insider.com.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

