ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Citizen surveying suggests positive news for bat populations

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnWUs_0fjMOB5y00

Some of Britain’s bat species are on the increase, according to citizen science surveys, which suggests action to protect the animals is working.

The National Bat Monitoring Programme, led by the Bat Conservation Trust, has found three species – greater and lesser horseshoe bats and common pipistrelles – have seen significant population rises this century.

And Daubenton’s bats, serotine, noctules, soprano pipistrelles and brown long-eared bats were found to have stable populations in the update for 2021.

Conservationists said the findings suggest current rules and conservation action to protect and conserve bats are having success and it is “vitally important” this continues.

Data from four long-term monitoring surveys are used to see how the nocturnal mammals are faring, although one tracking hibernating species had to be suspended in winter 2020/2021 because of the pandemic.

Volunteers surveyed more than 1,200 sites in 2021, to give a new update on how populations were doing for nine out of the 17 bat species found in Great Britain, all of which were stable or increasing.

Data in recent years also suggests an increase in the Natterer’s bat, and a stable trend for whiskered or Brandt’s bat, though these could not be updated this year due to the lack of the hibernation survey.

The report also warns that although serotine bat numbers appear stable, they are not found very often during surveys so it is not clear how their population is faring.

The trends reflect relatively recent changes in populations, compared with 1999 for most species, and conservationists warn that they come after significant historical declines in bat numbers stretching back at least a century before that.

This recovery is not by coincidence but thanks to sustained efforts and it brings us a step closer to achieving our vision of a world richer in wildlife where bats and people thrive together

Kit Stoner, Bat Conservation Trust chief executive

Kit Stoner, chief executive of the Bat Conservation Trust, said: “These positive results indicate that strong legal protection works, and conservation action to protect and conserve bats is achieving success.

“It is vitally important that this continues. Strong wildlife laws and conservation action are underpinning the recovery of charismatic species such as our wonderful common pipistrelle, after decades of historical decline.

“This means many of us can now enjoy seeing some of these fascinating flying mammals in our parks and green spaces close to where we live.

“This recovery is not by coincidence but thanks to sustained efforts and it brings us a step closer to achieving our vision of a world richer in wildlife where bats and people thrive together.”

Government conservation agency Natural England’s chairman, Tony Juniper, said: “It’s very encouraging to see that bat populations are stabilising and in some cases increasing following years of decline.

“It shows what a positive impact legal protections can have in reversing species decline.

“Through our ambitious plans for nature recovery backed up by legal targets, hopefully we will begin to see many more green shoots like this as we turn the tide on nature’s decline.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Science#Bat Species#Great Britain#Serotine Bat#Conservationists#Bct
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Who cares if Miami is six metres underwater?’ HSBC banker under fire for dismissing climate warnings

A HSBC banker in charge of responsible investing has come under fire for suggesting "apocalyptic warnings" about climate change are "unsubstantiated".Stuart Kirk, of HSBC Asset Management, made the remarks at a Financial Times Moral Money event on Thursday, the paper reported.He said that, throughout his 25-year career in the finance industry, there had always been some "nut job" warning him about "the end of the world".Mr Kirk also likened the climate crisis to the millenium bug, the feared widespread global computer glitch at the end of 1999.“Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong,” he wrote on a slide...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Four infants are hospitalised in South Carolina over baby formula shortage

At least four babies have been hospitalised in South Carolina because of America’s baby formula shortage as the first military flights bringing emergency supplies from Europe will land in the US this weekend.An official at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston said the hospital is treating babies either because homemade formulas have made them sick, or because they are not tolerant of new formulas that their parents have been forced to use as a substitute.MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine told The State that many of the children have “complex health conditions including nutrition”.She said it was hard...
HEALTH
The Independent

Global Citizen NOW summit seeks solutions for global issues

The statistics discussed at the inaugural Global Citizen NOW conference were bleak.The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed 100 million people back into lives of extreme poverty. Up to 243 million people could face food insecurity between now and November due to the war in Ukraine. In Afghanistan, 24 million people depend on charitable donations for food.Yet Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says he feels optimistic: The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows that the world can unite to fight a crisis when it needs to. Evans and the dozens of speakers from the worlds of business, politics, culture and...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Eco activists ‘could undermine energy security and hinder net-zero effort’

The UK’s leading offshore energy body has said environmental activists could undermine the country’s energy security and hinder its efforts to reach net zero.Protests, legal action and publicity stunts by organisations including Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil and Greenpeace may deter investment in the North Sea and set back the UK’s efforts to cut emissions, according to Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).The group’s chief executive Deirdre Michie is due to address colleagues in a speech at OEUK’s annual conference on Tuesday.The actions they’ve been taking – headline grabbing but damaging – are another risk to investor confidenceDeirdre Michie, OEUKActivists have refuted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's the 4-nation Quad, where did it come from?

Leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday for a summit of the “Quad.” What is the group, where did it come from and why do diplomats keep coming up with strange names for various partnerships?WHAT IS THE QUAD?Formally the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the Quad began as a loose partnership after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, when the four countries joined together to provide humanitarian and disaster assistance to the affected region. It was formalized by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, but then fell dormant for nearly a decade, particularly...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US delegation sends warning to British Government over unilateral protocol plans

A delegation of politicians from the United States has warned the British Government that unilaterally removing the Northern Ireland Protocol “will not work”.Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee urged Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to engage in face-to-face negotiations with Brussels to resolve the outstanding issues.It comes as the bipartisan US congressional delegation is due to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin on Monday in Dublin.Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will also meet the group.The delegation, led by senior Democrat Richard Neal, is visiting Ireland and Northern Ireland this week amid ongoing tensions caused by the post-Brexit trading arrangements.Mr Kildee met with Ms...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Pet insurers process record number of claims in 2021

Pet insurers processed a record 1.03 million claims last year, according to industry figures.The total included 764,000 claims for dogs and 225,000 claims for cats.The increase reflects veterinary practices being able to open their doors to non-emergencies again following pandemic shutdowns, as well as people getting new pets during the lockdowns, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.Some £872 million-worth of claims were dealt with in 2021, jumping by 9.2% compared with the previous year, according to the ABI.The previous record for pet insurance claims was in 2017, when 1.02 million claims were made.The average value of a claim last...
PET SERVICES
The Independent

Take breaks and watch less TV to slash heart disease risk, experts say

More than one in 10 cases of heart disease could be prevented if people slashed the amount of time they spent in front of the TV, a new study suggests.Experts at the University of Cambridge said sitting around after a large evening meal – and snacking in front of the TV – all increase the risk of ill health.They suggest that more than one in 10 cases of coronary heart disease could be prevented if people watched less than an hour of TV a day.But, if that is not possible, they suggest getting up and moving around to break up...
HEALTH
The Independent

Valeria Luiselli: ‘Borders are testing grounds for brutality’

Although a bustling audience has gathered to see author and immigration activist Valeria Luiselli speak at the Santa Fe Literary Festival, a hush falls over the room in anticipation of a preview of her current project. The silence is broken by the mechanical clanking of a copper mine and Luiselli’s recorded impressions mingling with the voices of miners and other locals who she met and interviewed around the border town of Bisbee, Arizona. The gorgeous, revelatory soundscape is just a 12-minute extract from a planned 24-hour sonic essay, Echoes From The Borderlands, which Luiselli is in the process of creating...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Covid-19 linked to impaired heart function, research finds

Covid-19 is associated with impaired function of the right side of the heart, a new study of intensive care patients has found.The research, led by experts from NHS Golden Jubilee, aimed to help improve future care and outcomes for those most at risk from Covid-19, by gaining a better understanding of the impact the virus has on the sickest patients who require invasive ventilation.The Covid-RV study was carried out in 10 intensive care units across Scotland and examined 121 critically ill patients who were receiving treatment on ventilators due to the impact of coronavirus on their system.Researchers found that about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Martin: Deep well of support for pragmatic solution on Northern Ireland Protocol

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said there is “a deep well of support from our partners across the world” for the EU and UK to come to a “joint, pragmatic solution” over the Northern Ireland Protocol.“Unilateral action will not bring us closer to that goal,” the Taoiseach said on Monday.Speaking alongside Mark Rutte at a press event in Dublin, Mr Martin said he had told the Dutch Prime Minister that industry representatives from Northern Ireland had said the protocol was working for “many sectors”, mentioning manufacturing, meat and dairy industries.“From my contact in recent days in Belfast on Friday, with...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

662K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy