Public Safety

Partygate: Metropolitan Police conclude inquiry with 126 people fined

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101mLh_0fjMO8X200

The Metropolitan Police has concluded its investigation into lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall after issuing fixed penalty notices to 126 people.

Scotland Yard said on Thursday it had issued fines to 53 men and 73 women, with some individuals receiving multiple fines, for events on eight separate dates.

No 10 have confirmed that Boris Johnson has not received any further fines, having already been handed one for an event on his 56th birthday.

