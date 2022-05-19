'Epic' Room Filled With Cat Wall Shelves Stuns Internet: 'Best Human Ever'
"Can't wait to get rich and do this for my cat, and still get ignored and rejected by him," one user...www.newsweek.com
"Can't wait to get rich and do this for my cat, and still get ignored and rejected by him," one user...www.newsweek.com
I wish I could do that! I've always want to build a cat sanctuary.😻😻😻
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4